Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes


Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy play

Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has indicated that he is looking forward to collaborating with more Ghanaian artistes in the music industry.

The 32-year-old footballer is known to be a huge fan of music and has often recorded songs with some musicians in the country.

Gyan has also featured on a couple of songs in recent years, with the attacker making a cameo appearance on Stonebwoys’s latest single titled “Dirty Enemies”.

The Black Stars captain performed the song for the first time on stage with Stonebwoy during last Saturday’s Ghana Meets Naija concert held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Speaking after the event, Gyan revealed that he is looking forward to releasing more songs, insisting music is his passion.

According to him, he is look towards collaborating with a number of artistes to solidify his stay in the music industry.

“We've got a lot of music coming up, and I have a single set to be released soon so Ghanaian should watch out,” he told Joy News.

Gyan added that he looks forward to furthering his music career once he hangs his boots from football.

He explained that music has always been fun for him and he would want to continue with it even after his football life.

Gyan currently plays for Turkish Superlig side Kayserispor, whom he joined last year.

