Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal with UK firm

Asamoah Gyan group of companies has entered into a deal with Development Capital Partners Limited.

The agreement which was signed by the CEO of Baby Jet Investment (owned by Gyan), Samuel Anim will see the UK firm provide advisory services to the latter to ensure smooth operation.

Andrew Naylor, CEO of DCP, said: "Asamoah Gyan is a high profile personality both in Ghana and internationally and we are delighted to have been chosen to support the development of his business portfolio including Baby Jet Airlines."

Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Gyan Investments, said "We are delighted to have the support of DCP in the development of Asamoah Gyan's investment portfolio.

Development Capital Partners provides financial advisory, debt arranging and transaction structuring services for clients seeking to structure bankable investments in emerging economies.

Baby Jet Investment has several investment portfolios including Pure Water, Event and Organising, Airline, which is yet to start operation, etc.