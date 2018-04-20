Home > Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal with UK firm


Development Capital Partners Ltd Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal with UK firm

The group of companies owned by the Black Stars skipper has signed a deal with a top UK investment firm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal with UK firm
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asamoah Gyan group of companies has entered into a deal with Development Capital Partners Limited.

The agreement which was signed by the CEO of Baby Jet Investment (owned by Gyan), Samuel Anim will see the UK firm provide advisory services to the latter to ensure smooth operation.

play Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal with UK firm

 

READ MORE: Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of Berekum Chelsea clash

Andrew Naylor, CEO of DCP, said: "Asamoah Gyan is a high profile personality both in Ghana and internationally and we are delighted to have been chosen to support the development of his business portfolio including Baby Jet Airlines."

Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of Gyan Investments, said "We are delighted to have the support of DCP in the development of Asamoah Gyan's investment portfolio.

Development Capital Partners provides financial advisory, debt arranging and transaction structuring services for clients seeking to structure bankable investments in emerging economies.

Baby Jet Investment has several investment portfolios including Pure Water, Event and Organising, Airline, which is yet to start operation, etc.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visits Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey in England Photos Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visits Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey in England
Premier League: Southampton hero attempted suicide over cocaine addiction Premier League Southampton hero attempted suicide over cocaine addiction
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season Breaking News Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season
Football: Arsene Wenger to step down - who's saying what Football Arsene Wenger to step down - who's saying what
Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager to end 22-year Arsenal stay at end of season Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager to end 22-year Arsenal stay at end of season
English Premier League: Andre Ayew targets win as Swansea visit Man City English Premier League Andre Ayew targets win as Swansea visit Man City

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of Chelsea clashbullet
2 Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8bullet
3 Ghana Premier League GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officialsbullet
4 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos escape relegation for...bullet
6 Constant Omari CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted again!!bullet
8 Solidarity Game Essien to play alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko held to a draw...bullet
10 Sad Messi told cancer-battling Abidal not to send...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

Barcelona's Denis Suarez (C) shoots at the goal guarded by Celta Vigo's Sergio Alvarez at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on April 17, 2018
Copa Del Rey No room for error as Barca face Sevilla in final
Premier League wages rose across the league by nine percent to a new record of £2.5 billion last season, according to a report by Deloitte
Premier League Half a billion pounds: Report reveals record club profits
Ghanaian Players Abroad Women make me soft- Sulley Muntari
Two goal star: Real Sociedad midfielder Juanmi jumps to celebrate
Atletico Juanmi double blows hole in title hopes