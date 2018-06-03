Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolished

news

Asamoah Gyan’s mansion in East Legon, a suburb in Accra could suffer from an impending demolishing because of land litigation.

A report on Kasapafmonline.com, the mansion of the Black Stars captain will be demolished as one Mr. Samuel Darko, the legitimate land owner has tabled his documents to prove his ownership amidst legal tussles.

The demolishing exercise could also affect mansions of other top businessmen at same vicinity.

Mr. Samuel Darko Larbi, the reported legitimate owner of the land, has threatened to embark on a mass demolishing exercise if residents do not come to terms with his personal conditions.

Mr. Samuel Larbi Darko is however ready to sit down and regularize their differences amicably.

Youth leader at Mempeasem, Daniel Laryea, has called for peace and urged all tenants to meet Mr. Samuel Larbi Darko for an in house discussion.