Home > Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan still has mad love for Al Ain


Champions Asamoah Gyan still has mad love for Al Ain

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan congratulates Al Ain for winning the league title.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asamoah Gyan still has mad love for Al Ain play

Asamoah Gyan still has mad love for Al Ain
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan played for Al Ain from 2011 to 2015. The transfer move which was directly from the English Premier League to the Gulf League was criticized by many.

However, Gyan instantly felt comfortable at Al Ain going on to score an impressive 95 goals in 83 appearances.

Three years after leaving Al Ain, Ghanaian player Asamoah Gyan has still got mad love for the United Arab Emirates club.

READ MORE: The two athletes have up until 15th May to return-­ Badminton President

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan play

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

 

Al Ain were crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf League following their 4-0 win over Al Nasr away from home. The team that had gone six games without a draw or defeat have 50 points from 21 games as second-placed Al Wahda has 43 points with just a game to go.

Asamoah Gyan took to his Instagram page to congratulate his former club posting a photo with a caption:

“It’s a done deal. CONGRATULATIONS to Al AIN FC for winning the league this year. I’m happy to be part of this great club. Thanks to all the fans for supporting the team”

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Best: ‘Mohammed Salah is the best player now not Messi’- CAF President World Best ‘Mohammed Salah is the best player now not Messi’- CAF President
Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger Black Stars Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger
Ahmad Ahmad: CAF President arrives in Ghana for doctorate degree Ahmad Ahmad CAF President arrives in Ghana for doctorate degree
Video: Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark Video Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark
Football: Salah to hang around to make history at Liverpool - Henderson Football Salah to hang around to make history at Liverpool - Henderson
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Roma in numbers UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Roma in numbers

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in mother's housebullet
2 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
3 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for Ghanabullet
4 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
5 English Premier League Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Yearbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Kotoko end winless run with win against...bullet
7 Safe In La Liga Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after surviving...bullet
8 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
9 Bless You Mubarak Wakaso sends birthday message to Chief...bullet
10 Europe's Topscorer Salah leads Messi in the run for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet
10 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet

Football

Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a coach
Football Ancelotti offered job of Italy coach: reports
Cristiano Ronaldo
Football Unstoppable Ronaldo the sole survivor of Real's 'BBC'
If Bayern lift the Champions League trophy in Kiev on May 26, Jupp Heynckes, who turns 73 on May 9, will make history as the oldest coach to win the European Cup
Football Record-breaking Heynckes chasing another treble
AC Milan players celebrate after Giacomo Bonaventura (Rear R) scored against Torino last week
Football AC Milan shareholders to meet on May 2 to discuss loan