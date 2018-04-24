Asamoah Gyan still has mad love for Al Ain

news

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan played for Al Ain from 2011 to 2015. The transfer move which was directly from the English Premier League to the Gulf League was criticized by many.

However, Gyan instantly felt comfortable at Al Ain going on to score an impressive 95 goals in 83 appearances.

Three years after leaving Al Ain, Ghanaian player Asamoah Gyan has still got mad love for the United Arab Emirates club.

READ MORE: The two athletes have up until 15th May to return-­ Badminton President

Al Ain were crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf League following their 4-0 win over Al Nasr away from home. The team that had gone six games without a draw or defeat have 50 points from 21 games as second-placed Al Wahda has 43 points with just a game to go.

Asamoah Gyan took to his Instagram page to congratulate his former club posting a photo with a caption:

“It’s a done deal. CONGRATULATIONS to Al AIN FC for winning the league this year. I’m happy to be part of this great club. Thanks to all the fans for supporting the team”