Asamoah Gyan tips Mohammed Salah for Ballon d’Or

Asamoah Gyan has joined the growing list of people who believe Mohammed Salah deserves to be on the podium for the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

The Egyptian has been in a devastating form this season, having bagged 31 league goals to top the chart for the European golden boot award and 43 goals in all competition.

He scored a brace and assisted two as Liverpool hammered his former side Roma 5-2 and after yet another splendid display on Wednesday and Asamoah Gyan in response to a tweet by Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah indicated that Salah should be selected among the three players to be shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or this term.

Since 2008, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have monopolised the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA Player of the Year, but many believe a consistent performance by Mohammed Salah could end the two men show for barely a decade of world football.