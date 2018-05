24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Defending champions Asante Kotoko are through to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup after a difficult 6-5 penalty shootout win over Storm Academy at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Both teams failed to find the back of the net in regulation time.

The Porcupine Warriors recovered from Wahab Adams opening miss to scale the hurdle.

But credit to goalkeeper Osei Kwame who saved Charles Agyemang's final kick.

Kotoko star boy Songne Yacouba surprisingly missed his spot-kick.