Asante Kotoko part ways with Baba Mahama

Asante Kotoko have announced they have severed ties with midfielder Baba Mahama.

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed the termination of Mahama’s contract on Thursday.

The enterprising midfielder who joined the former Premier League champions last season on a three year deal from Techiman has failed to command a starting berth in Samuel Fabin’s team in the ongoing season.

Official : We wish to formally announce the mutual contract termination of; Baba Mahama

We're grateful for his services and wish him the best! #AKSC

— Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) May 24, 2018