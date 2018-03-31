Home > Sports > Football >

Ashgold, Bechem United share honours


Obuasi Ashanti Gold extended their unbeaten run in the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League following their one all draw with Bechem United on Saturday afternoon.

Bechem United were held to a 1-1 stalemate by the Miners lads at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Hunters lads started the match on a good note as they managed to registered the opener in the early minutes of the match.

Goalkeeper Prince Asempah saved Bechem United in the 12th minute after Appiah McCarthy's header was cooled.

Bechem United piled pressure on Coach CK Akunnor's charges to fetched the lead on the half hour mark.

Youngster Emmanuel Owusu Boakye opened the score for the Hunters lads with a brilliant finish in the 20th minute of the game.

Coach CK Akunnor's side gained possession as Joseph Gordon, Appiah McCarthy and Amos Addai distribute brilliant passes in the mid of the game.

Amos Addai grabbed the leveller for Ashanti Gold with a cool finish from McCarthy's pass in the 34th minute.

After the break, the two teams failed to find the back of the net following their poor attackers.

Jafaru Kamal nearly snatched the match-winner for the Bechem United in the 80th minute but his header went wide.

Both sides could be found guilty for squandering their chances created and set-pieces awarded to them in the second department of the match.

In-form Amos Addai was adjudged the man of the match following his sterling output during the game.

 

credit: kickgh.com

