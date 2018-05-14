Aston Villa are getting ready for the Premier League- Adomah

news

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah has stated that his team Aston Villa has stars focused on getting into the Premier League.

Aston Villa won the 1 leg of the playoff championship semifinal which was against Middlesborough at the Riverside Stadium.

Mile Jedinak scored a header to give Aston Villa a slender advantage in the playoffs.

"I know this victory can’t bring anyone back, but at least we’ve put some joy on his face and hopefully it can be the same on Tuesday.”

Adomah believes that although his team have the advantage the clarets cannot get over complacent.

“We’re halfway through, we’ve got an important victory and hopefully we can follow-up on Tuesday," he added.

"We can’t get too excited at the halfway stage.

“Both teams are in limbo in a way.

"I know we’ve won and they’ve lost, but the important thing is that we know we can draw on Tuesday night and go through.

"At the same time we want to win the game. That will give us even more confidence in the final."

Aston Villa will host Middlesbrough to determine who makes it to the final on 26th May,2018