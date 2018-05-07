Home > Sports > Football >

Aussie coach calls for VAR appeals after A-League blunder


Football Aussie coach calls for VAR appeals after A-League blunder

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk suggested a refinement of the controversial VAR technology Monday to allow teams to consult the video referee after a software glitch marred the A-League final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australia coach Bert van Marwijk suggested a refinement of the controversial VAR technology where teams would have a set number of VAR appeals for certain decisions play

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk suggested a refinement of the controversial VAR technology where teams would have a set number of VAR appeals for certain decisions

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk suggested a refinement of the controversial VAR technology Monday to allow teams to consult the video referee after a software glitch marred the A-League final.

Melbourne Victory beat the Newcastle Jets 1-0 to clinch the domestic title with a contentious goal after a breakdown in the video technology, which will be used at the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The goal was allowed to stand after a technical issue meant that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not have access to camera views which would have shown a clear offside.

Technology partner Hawk-Eye said the capture software that uploads the broadcast feed into the VAR system was partially lost 30 seconds before Victory's goal.

Van Marwijk was in the crowd on Sunday but would not be drawn on how he would react if the Socceroos suffered a similar fate at the World Cup.

He suggested the system could be refined where teams, like in tennis or with cricket's decision review system, would have a set number of VAR appeals for certain decisions.

"In tennis, players themselves decide when you ask the video referee. Maybe you can think about giving both teams one or two, maybe three possibilities to ask the video ref," the Dutchman said, at a press conference to unveil his preliminary World Cup squad.

"Maybe that's better and more honest. Because now everybody is depending on what the referee thinks and sees."

Football Federation Australia's A-League head Greg O'Rourke said he was working with Hawk-Eye to understand why the system failed and what could be done to stop it happening again.

According to Sydney's Daily Telegraph, Hawk-Eye is conducting an urgent review, while the A-League referees boss was expected to report the incident to world governing body FIFA.

VAR was introduced in Australia and other parts of the world as a technology-based solution to correct human errors when officials are making judgements in split seconds.

But it has been involved in a number of controversial incidents, prompting much debate ahead of its World Cup debut next month.

"FFA (Football Federation Australia) should end the VAR experiment now," read the headline of a column in The Australian.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'Special' Cahill in preliminary Australia World Cup squad Football 'Special' Cahill in preliminary Australia World Cup squad
Ghana Premier League: Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL
Football: Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League final Football Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League final
Football: Down Under the limit for Giro away days says Aussie Dennis Football Down Under the limit for Giro away days says Aussie Dennis
Football: Eight in a row for Lyon as teen Sylla rescues Monaco Football Eight in a row for Lyon as teen Sylla rescues Monaco
Football: Messi strike helps 10-man Barca earn draw as Ronaldo goes off injured Football Messi strike helps 10-man Barca earn draw as Ronaldo goes off injured

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
3 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
9 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and...bullet
10 RIP Richard Ofori’s teammate dies after lightning strikebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

Florentin Pogba, pictured in 2017, was confronted in the changing room by several angry Genclerbirligi team-mates
Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in Turkey - reports
CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Stars
A late Torino equaliser at Napoli leaves Juventus all but guaranteed another Serie A title
Football Napoli slip up again to all but hand Juventus Serie A title
Olympiakos president Evangelos Marinakis previously fined the team 400,000 euros and ordered their under-performing players to go on holiday until the end of the season
Football 'Go choke' furious Olympiakos boss tells players