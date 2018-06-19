Pulse.com.gh logo
Australia's Mooy 'very happy' at Huddersfield


Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has played down suggestions he could leave the Premier League club if offers come in following his impressive display in a 2-1 World Cup defeat to France.

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy trains in Kazan play

(AFP/File)
Mooy was one of the Socceroos' standout performers in a tough opening Group C game in Kazan that Australia lost on account of a late own goal from defender Aziz Behich and a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) assisted penalty by Antoine Griezmann.

Australia face Denmark in Samara on Thursday looking to secure a win that would rescue their bid for a place in the last 16, a feat achieved only once by the Socceroos, in 2006.

Although Mooy. 27, is focused on a game he labelled "very important", he has pledged his club future to the Terriers.

"I'm very happy at Huddersfield. It's a great club for me so I'm happy to be a Huddersfield player," he said when asked if he had considered his future elsewhere.

"I'm just trying to enjoy the World Cup. It's my first World Cup and it might be my last World Cup, so I want to enjoy where I am and try my best."

