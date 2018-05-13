Ayew brothers make history after Swansea suffer relegation

news

Andre Ayew and brother Jordan Ayew became the second brothers to go down with a an English Premier League team.

With their Premier League status on the line, Swansea needed the brotherly connection between Jordan and Andre Ayew to start translating into wins on the pitch.

But that did not work out on Sunday afternoon after Swansea City were officially relegated from the Premier League after a final day 2-1 defeat at home to Stoke City.

That made the Ayews the only second pair of brothers in Premier League history to be relegated playing for the same team.

The first were Martin and Marcus Olsson at Blackburn Rovers in 2012, under the guidance of Steve Kean.

The Ayew brothers have become somewhat synonymous with the wrong half of the table since they moved to England in the summer of 2015, when Andre first joined Swansea and Jordan arrived at Aston Villa.

Villa went down that season, finishing last with only 17 points and while Ayew was their leading scorer that campaign, he topped the scoring charts with only seven goals.

He stayed until January 2017, when Swansea moved to bring him to Wales in a £5m deal.

Andre, 28, two years older than Jordan, was at West Ham then - his first Swansea spell ran for the 2015-16 season before the Hammers signed him for £20m - and he returned to Wales in January in an £18m move. He is yet to score since during his second run at the club.