Ayew brothers’ manager sacked at Swansea City

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvahal has left the Welsh side following the team suffering relegation.

Carlos Carvahal was hired to replace Paul Clement as Swansea City as the substantive manager in December 2017.

This was in order to save Swansea from getting relegated. However, Carvahal’s inability to complete the job as Swansea City finished in 18th in the 2017/2018 Premier League had Swansea make the decision not to extend the Carvahal’s contract.

The Swans Chairman Huw Jenkins stated that both parties mutually agreed that they all needed to move in different directions

“Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season.

“While there are already rumors linking us with several managers, it is vital that we identify the right person to take this team forward.”

Jordan Ayew played 44 games in Swansea City and scored 7 goals this season.

Andre Ayew has played 12 games for Swansea City all under Carlos Carvahal