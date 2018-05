24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Andre and Jordan Ayew's Swansea City have been officially relegated from the Premier League after a final day 2-1 defeat at home to Stoke City.

The match saw pockets of fans protest against the club's board, with chairman Huw Jenkins absent from the Liberty Stadium.

More to follow soon...