Getting back to his best


Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman excels in Chelsea FCs 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers

The Ghanaian left full back featured for the Londoners in a 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Thursday.

  • Published:
play Baba Rahman plays for Chelsea FC in 3-2 over Queens Park Rangers
Baba Rahman played as Chelsea defeated Queens Park Rangers in a five-goal thriller on Thursday.

The 23-year-old defender was in his element throughout the second half when he came on for the Blues.

Chelsea’s new acquisition from Everton Ros Beckley also played for the reserve side and he managed to find the back of the net.

Baba Rahman has been battling with fitness since he joined Chelsea FC in 2015. He was loaned to Schalke 04 and has returned to the English champions in his quest to find a place in the first team.

He is working hard to make a case for his  inclusion by the Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

