Home > Sports > Football >

Back among the best: Klopp instils new belief in Liverpool


Football Back among the best: Klopp instils new belief in Liverpool

The last time Liverpool faced the might of Real Madrid, then manager Brendan Rodgers named a second-string side so impossible did it seem that England's most successful club on the European stage could compete with the self-proclaimed "kings of Europe".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Going places: Jurgen Klopp has inspired Liverpool back to the Champions League final play

Going places: Jurgen Klopp has inspired Liverpool back to the Champions League final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The last time Liverpool faced the might of Real Madrid, then manager Brendan Rodgers named a second-string side so impossible did it seem that England's most successful club on the European stage could compete with the self-proclaimed "kings of Europe".

Madrid won 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu that November night in 2014, two weeks after they had inflicted Liverpool's heaviest ever European home defeat by cruising to a 3-0 victory at Anfield.

Such was the gulf between the sides that even a former Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo was applauded off on what used to be enemy territory. Madrid were a class apart rather than a competitor.

Fast-forward three-and-a-half years and Jurgen Klopp has transformed the five-time European champions back into believing they are worthy of their place in a Champions League final when they face Real once more in Kiev on Saturday.

"A lot of things happened since I came in, but the biggest change was how the people changed in the case of how much they like their actual team," said Klopp on Monday.

"That is really nice and helped a lot. The boys deserved this. They had an exceptional season, always could be better, but it was really good and a big step in comparison to last year."

Klopp's tenure has been far from all plain sailing. He acknowledged even after ousting Premier League champions Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals that the clock was ticking on his promise to deliver a trophy in his first four years.

By contrast, since the sides last met, Madrid have won another two Champions Leagues, a La Liga title, two Club World Cups and two European Super Cups.

Best yet to come

Huggable: Klopp's animated touchline persona has at times overshadowed his tactical nous play

Huggable: Klopp's animated touchline persona has at times overshadowed his tactical nous

(AFP)

However, the feeling around Anfield is that Liverpool can now compete with Europe's elite, and -- with Klopp having renewed his contract till 2022 -- the best is still to come.

"This could be the start of something special under Klopp, he’s world class," the last Liverpool captain to lift the Champions League, Steven Gerrard, told BT Sport after a rollercoaster 7-6 aggregate semi-final win over Roma.

Klopp's role as a rabble-rousing, bear-hugging cheerleader on the sidelines makes the 50-year-old a colourful and loveable character for fans, players and media alike.

However, the headlines he creates often hide a keen eye for the tactical details that count.

None more so than how Klopp didn't let the loss of arguably his best player in Philippe Coutinho for a Premier League record sale of £142 million ($194 million, 160 million euros) in the middle of the season derail Liverpool's road to Kiev.

Coutinho's departure robbed Klopp of competition for places and ammunition for his front three. Yet, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continued to thrive, combining for 90 goals this season.

Behind them Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came to the fore, scoring a stunning goal against City in a 3-0 first leg win at Anfield in the last eight.

When the England international's season was ended by a cruciate knee ligament injury against Roma in the semi-finals, Georginio Wijnaldum stepped in to score what proved to be the winning goal in the tie in Rome.

"I think Jurgen is a master to buy players with what he really needs for the way he wants to play," said City boss Pep Guardiola, who has suffered more defeats in his career to Klopp than any other manager.

In Klopp's first season Liverpool fell short in the League Cup and Europa League finals to Manchester City and Sevilla.

His second campaign delivered Champions League football for just the second time in eight years. His third has so far solidified Liverpool's status as a Champions League club with another top-four finish and run to the final.

"They don't hang silver medals at Melwood (Liverpool's training ground)," Klopp warned after an emotional night in Rome three weeks ago, a fact he knows only too well having lost his last five finals at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

He has made Liverpool a force to be reckoned with again. The final step to go from contenders to champions is what remains to be taken.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bernard Kumordzi: Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive with drugs Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive with drugs
Football: Ibrahimovic sent off as Galaxy end losing streak Football Ibrahimovic sent off as Galaxy end losing streak
Football: Guerrero gets FIFPro's support in doping ban Football Guerrero gets FIFPro's support in doping ban
Football: Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup Football Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup
Football: Wolfsburg beat Holstein Kiel to stay in Bundesliga Football Wolfsburg beat Holstein Kiel to stay in Bundesliga
Football: Emery set to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss - reports Football Emery set to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss - reports

Recommended Videos

Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban
Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
3 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Realbullet
4 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
5 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
8 Football 'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte warns...bullet
9 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet
10 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

International Friendlies Here is how much Ghana will spend to play Iceland and Japan
Santi Cazorla, pictured in 2015, hasn't played for Arsenal since suffering a serious Achilles injury in October 2016
Football Cazorla to leave Arsenal in June
Icardi finish level on 29 goals in Serie A this season with Ciro Immobile
Football Inter striker Icardi left out of Argentina World Cup squad
Darron Gibson, pictured in action in 2016, lost his contract with Sunderland after he smashed his Mercedes 4x4 into a taxi and five parked cars while on his way to the club's training ground
Football Former Sunderland star Gibson avoids prison over drink driving