Home > Sports > Football >

Bale blues cloud Real Madrid's return to form


La Liga Bale blues cloud Real Madrid's return to form

The Welshman was back on the bench for Wednesday's 3-1 victory at Leganes, his involvement restricted to a late cameo as Zinedine Zidane's side claimed a fourth consecutive win.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (L) fights for the ball with Valencia's Fabian Orellana during their Spanish La Liga match, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, on January 27, 2018 play

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (L) fights for the ball with Valencia's Fabian Orellana during their Spanish La Liga match, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, on January 27, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Talk of a crisis at Real Madrid is over for now, but the form of Gareth Bale remains a cause of concern ahead of this weekend's meeting with Alaves in La Liga.

The Welshman was back on the bench for Wednesday's 3-1 victory at Leganes, his involvement restricted to a late cameo as Zinedine Zidane's side claimed a fourth consecutive win.

Bale had started in last weekend's 5-3 success at Betis but failed to impress, having also been left out of the line-up for the 3-1 Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain.

He has not completed 90 minutes since September due to injury and poor form, and the Madrid media appear to have made their minds up -- "Bale's credit has run out", said the headline in one piece in sports daily Marca on Thursday.

When Zidane was asked if Bale had been left out in Leganes to protect him, the Frenchman's response hinted all is not well.

"It was a little bit of everything. I am happy with Gareth, but we need to go little by little with him," he said.

"We want him to find his best form, then we'll see what we do in the coming games. We are playing well at the moment and I am going to need everyone."

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested at Leganes but could return as Madrid look to extend a run that has seen them take 16 points from a possible 18.

That form has lifted them into the top three, although they remain 14 points behind leaders Barcelona.

"I never look back the way. Now we have recovered third place, we need to keep going until we get second and on until the end," added Zidane, who nevertheless has considerable selection issues.

Sergio Ramos is suspended against Alaves, while Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are all fighting to shake off injuries ahead of the PSG second leg on March 6.

Alaves could be dangerous opponents too, thanks to a stunning turnaround under new coach Abelardo that has lifted them 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Following their 1-1 Champions League draw at Chelsea, Barcelona host Girona looking to extend their unbeaten run in La Liga to 32 matches.

That would be a new club record, after their 2-0 win at Eibar last weekend saw them match the previous mark of 31 games set under Pep Guardiola in 2010/11.

Seven points behind Barcelona in second, Atletico Madrid face a tough trip to Sevilla, who were unfortunate not to beat Manchester United in the Champions League in midweek.

Player to watch: Cristhian Stuani

Saturday's Catalan derby at the Camp Nou will see two Uruguayan strikers in prolific form go up against one another.

Barca's Luis Suarez has scored 17 La Liga goals this season, with 14 in his last 13 games.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Stuani -- his first name is indeed written that way -- is in the form of his life at Girona since returning to Spain from Middlesbrough.

The 31-year-old ex-Espanyol player has 13 in 20 La Liga appearances this season, including one in last week's win over Leganes. He has formed a fine partnership in the newly-promoted side's attack with nine-goal Portu.

Stuani and Suarez have been joined by another Uruguayan, Celta Vigo's 12-goal Maxi Gomez, near the top of the scorers' charts.

"Seeing so many Uruguayans up there is very important for us, a source of pride," Stuani said this week.

Fixtures (all kick-offs GMT)

Friday

Deportivo La Coruna v Espanyol (2000)

Saturday

Celta Vigo v Eibar (1200), Real Madrid v Alaves (1515), Leganes v Las Palmas (1730), Barcelona v Girona (1945)

Sunday

Villarreal v Getafe (1100), Athletic Bilbao v Malaga (1515), Valencia v Real Sociedad (1730), Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1945)

Monday

Levante v Betis (2000)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash
Football: French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
5 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
5 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
6 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final
Football Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final