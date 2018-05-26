Home > Sports > Football >

Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real


Football Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real

After a season dominated by injuries and disappointment at dropping down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, Gareth Bale showed why he was once the most expensive player in the world to win a third consecutive Champions League final for Real Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lucky 13: Gareth Bale scored twice to win Real Madrid a 13th European Cup play

Lucky 13: Gareth Bale scored twice to win Real Madrid a 13th European Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After a season dominated by injuries and disappointment at dropping down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, Gareth Bale showed why he was once the most expensive player in the world to win a third consecutive Champions League final for Real Madrid.

Bale came off the bench to score twice, including a stunning overhead kick with his first meaningful touch, as Real ran out 3-1 winners over Liverpool to secure a 13th European Cup in Kiev.

Just as he had for last season's final in his native Cardiff, Bale had been left on the sidelines from the start despite a stunning end to the season having scored four times in his previous three games.

And the Welshman didn't waste any time in making an impact with an acrobatic bicycle kick that will live long in the memory as it looped over the helpless Loris Karius, on a miserable night for the German 'keeper.

Karius had been at fault for Karim Benzema's opener just after half-time, and he then spilled Bale's 30-yard strike into his own net seven minutes from time to seal Liverpool's fate.

Bale has now won four Champions League winner's medals in five seasons since moving to Madrid.

And his wonder strike brought back memories of Zidane's own magnificent volleyed winner to win Madrid the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen at Hampden Park in 2002.

That even one of the greatest players of all-time reacted with such wonder at Bale's brilliance on the touchline was testament to a strike worthy of winning any final.

Bale to stay in Spain?

It may also ensure that Bale's future lies in the Spanish capital rather than returning to the Premier League this summer frustrated by his lack of opportunities in the biggest games.

Bale started just one of Real's seven knockout matches in the Champions League. In the one he did, he was hooked at half-time by Zidane as Juventus threatened to come back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit at the Bernabeu in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

A host of injuries have prevented Bale from maximising his potential in Madrid.

A recurring calf problem saw him sidelined for two months early in the campaign and he struggled to regain Zidane's confidence even after returning to fitness just before the turn of the year.

However, the signs were there in recent weeks that Bale was rediscovering the form that enticed Real to pay Tottenham Hotspur a then-world record 91 million euros in 2013.

For the first time since a stunning solo run and finish to win the Copa del Rey in his debut Real season, Bale scored in an El Clasico against Barcelona earlier this month.

Two more thumping finishes against Celta Vigo followed a week later and he also ended the domestic season by netting at Villarreal to make the strongest case possible to Zidane for a start in Kiev.

It still wasn't enough, but Bale's case going forward will be far harder to ignore.

An early shoulder injury robbed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah the opportunity to bolster his case as a Ballon d'Or successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

For once in the final, it wasn't the Portuguese who made the difference for Real.

When Bale was signed many saw him as the future king at the Bernabeu once Ronaldo's powers began to wane.

It hasn't always been an easy ride, but Bale's time finally came in Kiev.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Three things we learned from the Champions League final Football Three things we learned from the Champions League final
Football: Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League Football Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League
Football: Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time Football Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time
Football: Tearful Salah forced off early in Champions League final Football Tearful Salah forced off early in Champions League final
Football: Cairney the hero as Fulham strike it rich with Premier League promotion Football Cairney the hero as Fulham strike it rich with Premier League promotion
Football: Newcomers Baselli, Mandragora want to seize Italy chance Football Newcomers Baselli, Mandragora want to seize Italy chance

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpoolbullet
6 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for Real...bullet
7 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13bullet
8 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
9 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

While diehard Liverpool fans poured into Kiev, the big day also arrived with anticipation at fever pitch among those who stayed on Merseyside
Football 'It's our destiny' -- Fans paint Liverpool red ahead of Champions League final
A Real Madrid supporter cheers prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018
Football Real fans in Madrid dreaming of 'la decimotercera'
UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash
Jordaan, who has been fighting sexual assault allegations dating back 25 years, dismissed accusations that the SAFA election was illegal after a court battle to postpone it
Football Jordaan re-elected South Africa football president