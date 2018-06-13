Pulse.com.gh logo
Banks instructed to provide 7 key info on Nyantakyi’s transactions


Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key information on Nyantakyi’s transactions

The former GFA boss and the Ghana football governing body of Ghana are to be investigated over money laundering.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play Banks instructed to provide 7 key information on Nyantakyi’s transactions
The Financial Intelligence Centre has instructed all Ghanaian banks and non-bank financial institutions to provide information on Kwesi Nyantakyi and the Ghana Football Association to facilitate investigation into money laundering

The Financial Intelligence Centre, established to protect the economy and particularly the financial integrity of Ghana, suspects that Mr. Nyantakyi may have been involved in money laundering following the exposé into endemic corruption in football administration by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

READ MORE: Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operating

Kwaku Dua, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre in a letter dated June 11, 2018 to the banks stated:

“Pursuant to Section 28 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749), as amended, kindly furnish us with the following information on subjects and any other connected accounts:

“1. Mandate and Account opening forms.

“2. Business Registration Document.

“3. Legible copy of photo identity.

“4. Evidence of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD).

“5. All transaction details (bank statement) from January 2014 to date.

“6. Copies of all SWIFT Messages received for the same period (if any).

“7. Copies of Verification of Beneficiary Owners form completed in respect of transfers. ”

The financial institutions were asked to send soft copy of the requested documents to the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre by Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Erstwhile President of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was at the centre of the corruption scandal and several other officials of the association and match officials were caught on camera receiving bribes

There have been reports that the government will replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the Ghana Football Federation (GFF), if the process to dissolve the current association goes through successfully.

As it stand now all football activities in the country has come to a standstill following government’s decision to take steps to dissolve the GFA.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned as GFA president and from CAF, FIFA and WAFU.

