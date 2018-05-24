Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan's Vissel Kobe


Football Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan's Vissel Kobe

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta joined Japan's Vissel Kobe on Thursday, the club's owner Hiroshi Mikitani said, describing him as a "world-class" player.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Andres Iniesta waves as he is presented as a Vissel Kobe player at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday play

Andres Iniesta waves as he is presented as a Vissel Kobe player at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta joined Japan's Vissel Kobe on Thursday, the club's owner Hiroshi Mikitani said, describing him as a "world-class" player.

"I am pleased to announce today that Andres Iniesta will be signing up to play with Vissel Kobe after his historic career at FC Barcelona," Mikitani told reporters in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old Spanish World Cup winner, who lifted 32 major trophies and made 674 appearances for Catalan giants Barca was unveiled by Vissel at a glitzy news conference in Tokyo.

"This is a very special day for me. This is a very important challenge for my career," said Iniesta, set to pocket an estimated annual salary of $30 million.

"The J-League will hopefully spread in Asia. I'd like to help with that," added Iniesta.

Mikitani said Iniesta "plays the most beautiful soccer in the world."

The Spain legend's decision to choose Kobe arguably represents Japanese football's biggest transfer coup, with many top players now moving to cash-rich Chinese clubs in the twilight of their careers.

It also comes as a timely boost to the J-League, which used to attract luminaries such as Brazilian great Zico and former England star Gary Lineker when it began in 1993 but has struggled to attract marquee players in recent years.

Iniesta will join former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski in the western Japanese port city after the German completed a move from Galatasaray last summer.

Glittering career

Danish legend Michael Laudrup, himself a former Barcelona fan favourite and one of Iniesta's boyhood heroes, also played for Vissel in 1996-97.

Kobe currently sit sixth in the J-League first division standings after 15 games played, having finished ninth in the table last term.

Iniesta, who famously scored the winning goal for Spain against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final, had been top of Mikitani's wishlist.

The billionaire businessman is also the founder and CEO of Rakuten, Barcelona's main sponsor, and was heavily in involved in the deal that brought Iniesta to Japan.

Iniesta announced last month that he would be leaving Barca at the end of the season, bringing to an end a 22-year association with the club.

The midfielder has enjoyed a glittering career, winning eight La Liga and four Champions League titles.

He played his final game for Barcelona in a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at the weekend in an emotional farewell to the club he joined as a schoolboy.

Amid fevered speculation as to his next move, the 34-year-old had on Wednesday posted a photo of himself and Mikitani in what appeared to be a private jet, along with emojis of the Japanese flag and a football.

Many Japanese fans retweeted the photo of the player shaking hands with Mikitani and welcoming him to the country, while another user posted a cartoon meme of Iniesta dressed in a wizard's cloak and waving a wand.

Tributes

His departure from Barcelona drew strong tributes from the football world.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said the midfielder should have won the Ballon d'Or in 2010 for clinching the World Cup with Spain, when he was beaten to it by Lionel Messi.

"I think he really deserved to win the Ballon d'Or when he won his World Cup, he had an exceptional year and he finished the World Cup by winning it, by scoring (the winning goal in the final), so obviously that year he would have deserved it," Zidane said at the end of April.

It was the period when Iniesta was arguably at his best, as Barcelona won three consecutive league titles under Pep Guardiola, as well as the Champions League twice.

He is still going to play for Spain in this summer's World Cup in Russia before likely ending his international career. He will join his new team mates afterwards.

Iniesta had been linked to a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan but they, like Vissel initially, denied the rumours.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: From Andres to Zico: top six Japan football moves Football From Andres to Zico: top six Japan football moves
Football: Lee injury adds to South Korea World Cup woes Football Lee injury adds to South Korea World Cup woes
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Results and scorers on match day 13 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13
Football: Napoli eyeing Balotelli after Ancelotti deal - reports Football Napoli eyeing Balotelli after Ancelotti deal - reports
Football: Ronaldo versus Salah -- the Ballon d'Or on the line? Football Ronaldo versus Salah -- the Ballon d'Or on the line?
Football: Five European Cup dynasties for Real Madrid to match Football Five European Cup dynasties for Real Madrid to match

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airportbullet
6 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s...bullet
9 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
10 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane at a press conference on Wednesday
Football Quiet man Zidane bringing stability from the shadows at Real
Rising star: Trent Alexander-Arnold is hoping to get the better of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's Champions League final
Football Liverpool can exploit Ronaldo's weaknesses -- Alexander-Arnold
Empty feelimg: Toulouse's and Ajaccio's players warm up prior to the closed-doors play-off in Montpellier
Football Empty feeling as troubled Ajaccio slump to play-off loss
New boss: Carlo Ancelotti has penned a three-year deal to coach Serie A runners-up Napoli
Football Ancelotti replaces Sarri with promise to end Napoli's 28-year title wait