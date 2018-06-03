Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona extend Umtiti's contract until 2023


Football Barcelona extend Umtiti's contract until 2023

France defender Samuel Umtiti has agreed to extend his contract with Barcelona for five more seasons, the club said on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Samuel Umtiti, who scored against Italy on Friday, will take a break from World Cup training to sign a new Barcelona contract play

Samuel Umtiti, who scored against Italy on Friday, will take a break from World Cup training to sign a new Barcelona contract

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France defender Samuel Umtiti has agreed to extend his contract with Barcelona for five more seasons, the club said on Sunday.

Umtiti, who is part of the French World Cup squad training at Clairefontaine, near Paris, will on Monday make a trip to the Camp Nou in Barcelona, where he will sign the contract at 10am (0800 GMT) and give a press conference 30 minutes later.

Umtiti arrived at Barca from Lyon in 2016 for 25 million euros ($29 million) and rapidly cemented his place in the starting lineup. The Cameroon-born 24-year-old also has 18 France caps.

The 60m euro buyout clause in his old contract had begun to look low after Liverpool paid 84m euros for Virgil van Dijk in December and Manchester City paid 70m euros for Aymeric Laporte in January.

The size of the new buyout in Umtiti's revised contract was not revealed on Sunday.

The agreement continues a wave of contract extensions at Barca following deals for Lionel Messi (until 2021), Sergi Roberto (2022) and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (2022).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

The Legacy: Meet the Abedi Ayew kids The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kids
Football: Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
Football: Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
Football: Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Jerusalem Football Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Jerusalem
Football: Neymar scores for Brazil on return from injury against Croatia Football Neymar scores for Brazil on return from injury against Croatia
Football: Brazil's Neymar returns from injury against Croatia Football Brazil's Neymar returns from injury against Croatia

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
4 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win morebullet
6 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
7 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid...bullet
8 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman...bullet
9 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet
10 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Striker Fyodor Smolov could not score against Austria but needs to rise to the challenge of leading Russia's attack in the World Cup.
Football Smolov and Dzyuba to spearhead Russia's attack at World Cup
Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and children
Ghana Premier League Dreams FC share honours with Ebusua Dwarfs
Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel impressed against England
Football Nigeria must improve before World Cup admits Mikel