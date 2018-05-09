Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto banned for four matches


Barcelona's Sergi Roberto banned for four matches

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto has been handed a four-match suspension for his swipe at Real Madrid defender Marcelo during the Clasico on Sunday.

Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) is shown a red card at the Camp Nou stadium on May 6, 2018 play

Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) is shown a red card at the Camp Nou stadium on May 6, 2018

(AFP/File)
The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary body has punished the Spaniard after it deemed his behaviour to be aggressive.

In a statement on Wednesday, the federation's Competition Committee said Sergi had violated Article 98 of the disciplinary code, in which an aggression is considered "malicious".

The Committee has imposed a more minor punishment for such cases, which can incur bans of up to twelve matches.

Sergi was sent off on Sunday at the end of the first half against Real Madrid, in a match that ended 2-2.

