Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Bayern admit Germany's Boateng in shop window at World Cup


Football Bayern admit Germany's Boateng in shop window at World Cup

Germany defender Jerome Boateng is effectively up for sale at the World Cup after Bayern Munich supremo Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Wednesday that the Brazil 2014 winner can leave the Bundesliga champions for the right price.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil (left) and defender Jerome Boateng take part in training near Moscow play

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil (left) and defender Jerome Boateng take part in training near Moscow

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany defender Jerome Boateng is effectively up for sale at the World Cup after Bayern Munich supremo Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Wednesday that the Brazil 2014 winner can leave the Bundesliga champions for the right price.

"The idea is not out of this world and has been revealed to me by his advisor, so we know that the topic may come to us," said Rummenigge at an event in Munich.

"If a club comes and he announces that he wants to move, we will deal with it."

The burly centre-back was a key player when Germany won the 2014 World Cup and is set to add to his 71 international appearances in Sunday's Group F opener against Mexico in Moscow.

The 29-year-old has recently returned to action after recovering from a groin injury but Bayern's chairman warned he would not be cheap.

"I make no secret, it will certainly not be low," Rummenigge added about a possible transfer fee after Bayern paid Manchester City around 14 million euros ($16 million) for Boateng in 2011.

Boateng lifted every trophy available to Bayern as part of the all-conquering team that won the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles in 2013.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew said Boateng had impressed in training in Russia and on his return from injury in Friday's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in a pre-World Cup friendly.

"He is in very good shape now and there is no sign of his injury," said Loew at Germany's World Cup base, southwest of Moscow.

"A good Jerome is a pillar for our team. It's important how he's in shape now, not what comes after."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

The Numbers: All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup
Red Handed: Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
Football: US, Mexico and Canada win race to host 2026 World Cup Football US, Mexico and Canada win race to host 2026 World Cup
Football: PSG escape UEFA sanctions but remain under scrutiny Football PSG escape UEFA sanctions but remain under scrutiny
Football: Golden oldies? Argentina have World Cup's oldest squad Football Golden oldies? Argentina have World Cup's oldest squad
Football: Brazil better prepared now than in 2014 - Paulinho Football Brazil better prepared now than in 2014 - Paulinho

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
8 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in...bullet
9 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
10 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

With Canada, Mexico and the United States winning host duties for the 2026 World Cup, football may serve as the balm that soothes trade and immigration tensions between US President Donald Trump and neighboring nations
Football Split on geopolitics, North America unites with winning World Cup bid
Veiled: Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas poses during an interview with AFP. His latest investigative documentary, 'Number 12', has led to the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association and the resignation of its boss
Football Exposing corruption with Ghana's hidden camera king
Fernando Hierro is taking charge of Spain at the World Cup
Football Spain sack Lopetegui, hire Hierro on eve of World Cup
England fans wave flags in the sunshine ahead of the International friendly football match against Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018
Football Over 1,000 England hooligans blocked from Russia trip