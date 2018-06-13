Bayern admit Germany's Boateng in shop window at World Cup

news

Germany defender Jerome Boateng is effectively up for sale at the World Cup after Bayern Munich supremo Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Wednesday that the Brazil 2014 winner can leave the Bundesliga champions for the right price.

"The idea is not out of this world and has been revealed to me by his advisor, so we know that the topic may come to us," said Rummenigge at an event in Munich.

"If a club comes and he announces that he wants to move, we will deal with it."

The burly centre-back was a key player when Germany won the 2014 World Cup and is set to add to his 71 international appearances in Sunday's Group F opener against Mexico in Moscow.

The 29-year-old has recently returned to action after recovering from a groin injury but Bayern's chairman warned he would not be cheap.

"I make no secret, it will certainly not be low," Rummenigge added about a possible transfer fee after Bayern paid Manchester City around 14 million euros ($16 million) for Boateng in 2011.

Boateng lifted every trophy available to Bayern as part of the all-conquering team that won the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles in 2013.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew said Boateng had impressed in training in Russia and on his return from injury in Friday's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in a pre-World Cup friendly.

"He is in very good shape now and there is no sign of his injury," said Loew at Germany's World Cup base, southwest of Moscow.

"A good Jerome is a pillar for our team. It's important how he's in shape now, not what comes after."