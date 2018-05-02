Home > Sports > Football >

Bayern keeper Ulreich 'sorry' for blunder in Madrid


Football Bayern keeper Ulreich 'sorry' for blunder in Madrid

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich apologised on Wednesday after his costly mistake led to the Germans bowing out of the Champions League's semi-finals at Real Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'Words can not describe how disappointed I am,' said Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich of his costly blunder in Madrid. play

'Words can not describe how disappointed I am,' said Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich of his costly blunder in Madrid.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich apologised on Wednesday after his costly mistake led to the Germans bowing out of the Champions League's semi-finals at Real Madrid.

With the scores level just after the break in Tuesday's second-leg, Ulreich's blunder gifted Karim Benzema his second goal and Real the lead.

Ulreich somehow missed a back-pass from Corentin Tolisso, leaving Benzema to tap into an empty net.

Bayern fought back from the blow but fell short. James Rodriguez equalised, but the game finished 2-2 and Real Madrid advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

The German giants lost to Spanish opposition in the knock-out phase for the fifth year in a row.

"Words can not describe how disappointed I am about exiting the Champions League," wrote Ulreich on his Instagram page.

"We really wanted to go to the final, we did our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened - I cannot explain it.

"I'm sorry... for my team and for you fans."

Ulreich has been Bayern's first-choice goalkeeper since Germany's captain Manuel Neuer was injured last September.

His good performances helped Bayern secure a sixth straight Bundesliga title last month and after his social media post, team-mates quickly offered support and comfort.

"You saved our ass many times, Ulle" replied Spanish international Javi Martinez.

"Head up! We win together, we lose together," said defender Jerome Boateng, who missed the game injured.

"Heads up. We are a team," wrote Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

Bayern's hopes of winning the treble faded in Madrid, but they can still finish with the double as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on May 19 in Berlin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Red Marked: Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more years Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more years
BJ's Sports Bar: Asamoah Gyan announces latest venture BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venture
Learning Trip: Stephen Appiah shares lovely moments at Andre Ayew’s former club West Ham Learning Trip Stephen Appiah shares lovely moments at Andre Ayew’s former club West Ham
UEFA Champions League: Head to head: Roma vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League Head to head: Roma vs Liverpool
Football: Liverpool on brink of big time return as Reds fans flood Rome Football Liverpool on brink of big time return as Reds fans flood Rome
Comeback: Jeffrey Schlupp lauds Crystal Palace medics for early injury return Comeback Jeffrey Schlupp lauds Crystal Palace medics for early injury return

Recommended Videos

Sports: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards Sports Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards
Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
4 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern...bullet
5 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as Swansea...bullet
6 Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and this...bullet
8 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
9 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
10 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Ghana Premier League Fixtures and officials for match day 11
Maxwell Konadu and Thomas Partey
Scouting Maxwell Konadu visits Thomas Partey, Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng in Spain
Karim Benzema
Football Real and Benzema deliver when it matters to reach Champions League final
Confident smile: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp addresses the media in Rome
Football Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final