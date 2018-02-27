Home > Sports > Football >

Bayern winger Coman undergoes ankle surgery


Kingsley Coman Bayern winger undergoes ankle surgery

The French international ruptured a ligament in his left ankle in Saturday's goalless draw at home to Hertha Berlin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Coman suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's goalless draw against Hertha Berlin play

Coman suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's goalless draw against Hertha Berlin

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has undergone ankle surgery and is expected to be out for "several weeks", the runaway Bundesliga leaders confirmed on Monday.

The French international ruptured a ligament in his left ankle in Saturday's goalless draw at home to Hertha Berlin.

Bayern have only said Coman will be out for "several weeks".

However, French sports daily L'Equipe claim he could miss at least two months, potentially hindering his chances of playing at June's World Cup in Russia.

Coman, a second-half substitute against Hertha, had to stay on the pitch after suffering the injury in a challenge with Mathew Leckie because Bayern had already made their three substitutions.

Coman's injury means Bayern are now down to three wingers -- Thomas Mueller, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Robben and Ribery, both 34, are out of contract at the end of the season and have yet to be offered extensions by the German giants.

Bayern are on the verge of the Champions League quarter-finals having thrashed Besiktas 5-0 in the last-16 first leg in Munich last Tuesday, when Coman was among the scorers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Transfer window closes on Friday Ghana Premier League Transfer window closes on Friday
Samir Nasri: UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban Samir Nasri UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban
Football: Football beats politics for fans ahead of Iraq, Saudi clash Football Football beats politics for fans ahead of Iraq, Saudi clash
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him
Football: UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban Football UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal Ghanaian Players Abroad Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
3 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian...bullet
8 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
5 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
EPL English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season
Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
Max Meyer has so far resisted Schalke's attempts to tie him down to a long-term deal
Football Meyer set to quit Schalke after rejecting new deal