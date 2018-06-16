Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Belgian doubts abound over Vermaelen, Kompany ahead of World Cup bow


Football Belgian doubts abound over Vermaelen, Kompany ahead of World Cup bow

Belgium will be without defensive stalwarts Thomas Vermaelen and Vincent Kompany when they kick off their World Cup campaign against Panama on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vincent Kompany came off hurt in Belgium's friendly against Portugal two weeks ago play

Vincent Kompany came off hurt in Belgium's friendly against Portugal two weeks ago

(BELGA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgium will be without defensive stalwarts Thomas Vermaelen and Vincent Kompany when they kick off their World Cup campaign against Panama on Monday.

Coach Roberto Martinez admitted that neither player is in a position to feature in the Group G encounter in Sochi, and could both sit out their second game too. Yet both are likely to remain part of the squad in Russia.

"Thomas Vermaelen has improved very well, a little bit like we expected," Martinez said of the Barcelona man, who has been out since the middle of last month with a hamstring problem.

"He won't be involved against Panama, and then there is going to be a decision to try to use him accordingly when we see his match fitness.

"I think medically he could be fit for the next two games."

Meanwhile, Manchester City skipper Kompany is still trying to shake off the groin injury he suffered against in a warm-up friendly against Portugal two weeks ago.

"With Vinny Kompany we will take until tomorrow (Sunday) to make the final call. We are very confident as well with the progress he has made since the Portugal game, that he will be available to be involved in the third game of the group phase."

That means Kompany would also sit out Belgium's game against Tunisia next weekend, but would be back for their potentially crucial last group encounter against England in Kaliningrad on June 28.

Despite the defensive uncertainties, Martinez was happy for standby option Laurent Ciman to leave the team's Russian base this weekend.

Ciman, of Los Angeles FC in MLS, flew back to Belgium from Moscow rather than come with the Red Devils to the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the team arrived on Saturday.

"The decision was taken to allow Lolo to return to Brussels rather than take a flight to Sochi," Martinez said.

"If he is needed he will be ready to join the team straight away. We wanted Laurent to be prepared, and now it's just a phone call and he can come straight into the group."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Neymar 'not at 100 percent', says Brazil coach Tite Football Neymar 'not at 100 percent', says Brazil coach Tite
Football: In football-mad Haiti, World Cup offers relief from daily grind Football In football-mad Haiti, World Cup offers relief from daily grind
Football: Relieved 'bad guy' Poulsen ruins Peru's World Cup return Football Relieved 'bad guy' Poulsen ruins Peru's World Cup return
Football: Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw Football Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw
Football: Who's saying what at the World Cup Football Who's saying what at the World Cup
Football: Ronaldo 1 Messi 0 in World Cup duel Football Ronaldo 1 Messi 0 in World Cup duel

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
3 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
4 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
5 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
6 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to...bullet
7 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Football Saudi thumping offers little hope for Asian...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson trains in Kabardinka, Russia
Football Iceland's hero keeper did homework to psych out Messi
France coach Didier Deschamps relieved his young France team came through a tough opener against Australia with three points
Football Baby Bleus 'must do better' says France coach Deschamps
Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Argentina drew 1-1 with Iceland in Moscow
Football Messi penalty saved as Iceland hold Argentina
Antoine Griezmann scores the first World Cup penalty awarded through VAR
Football Griezmann hits historic VAR penalty as France squeeze past Australia