Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Belgium brush off injury to 'tough guy' Hazard


Football Belgium brush off injury to 'tough guy' Hazard

Belgium made light of injury to Eden Hazard in their last warm-up before the World Cup on Monday, the Chelsea star limping off in the 4-1 defeat of Costa Rica in Brussels.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgium star Eden Hazard injured in final World Cup warm-up but teammates and manager unconcerned play

Belgium star Eden Hazard injured in final World Cup warm-up but teammates and manager unconcerned

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgium made light of injury to Eden Hazard in their last warm-up before the World Cup on Monday, the Chelsea star limping off in the 4-1 defeat of Costa Rica in Brussels.

Hazard was forced off in the 70th minute after an apparent knock to his right ankle as Belgium sparkled against their fellow finalists with a powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku.

While Red Devil fans will have looked on concerned Hazard's teammates and manager dispelled fears of the injury having an impact on the 27-year-old Hazard's World Cup.

"I'm not too worried about Eden, he's a tough guy. He gets kicked all the time, but soon gets over it," said Lukaku.

Dries Martens, who also got on the scoresheet, tapping in Hazard's deflected shot, added: "Eden? We'll see, he's strong, I reckon he'll be okay."

And coach Roberto Martinez declared there was "nothing to worry about".

"He's very strong, he just had a dead leg towards the end of the match."

""I really enjoyed his performance. He was sharp and strong, he was majestic," he told reporters.

Hazard's brother, Belgium teammate Thorgan, told Belgian newspaper SudPresse: "It was a little knock. He'll be fine. I have to say sorry as it was on one of my passes that it happened."

SudPresse reported that Hazard boarded a private jet to London after the match with Belkium due to fly to Russia on Wednesday.

Martinez's multi-talented side, missing injured defender Vincent Kompany, were just too much for Costa Rica, who opened brightly and even took the lead through Bryan Ruiz with a slick finish.

But Belgium, who beat Egypt 3-0 last week with a world-class Hazard pulling the strings, were 2-1 up by half-time thanks to finishes from Mertens and Lukaku.

The giant Manchester United target man got his second with a powerful header after running into space with great speed.

He then set up strike partner Michy Batshuayi for the fourth and the pair did a little dance to celebrate.

This will have proved unpleasant viewing for Belgium's Group G rivals England, Tunisia and Panama, who they face in their opening game in Sochi next Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: Check how the African teams have arrived for in Russia 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived for in Russia
Transfer News: Joseph Paintsil moves to KRC Genk Transfer News Joseph Paintsil moves to KRC Genk
Football: 'Fiasco': How Saudi players had a rough time in Spain Football 'Fiasco': How Saudi players had a rough time in Spain
Football: Akinfeev out to save host Russia's World Cup blushes Football Akinfeev out to save host Russia's World Cup blushes
Football: Neymar is star attraction as fans swarm to Brazil training Football Neymar is star attraction as fans swarm to Brazil training
Football: After military wins, Syrians root for ally Russia in World Cup Football After military wins, Syrians root for ally Russia in World Cup

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation



Top Articles

1 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
4 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
5 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA Presidentbullet
6 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World...bullet
7 Anas exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top positionsbullet
8 Anas Number 12 Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashiebullet
9 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video...bullet
10 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Betraying the Gamebullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten...bullet

Football

Russian riot police take part in exercises in Saint Petersburg
Football Terror, hooligan threats cast shadow over Russia's World Cup
Joao Mario spent the second half of this season at West Ham after finding his playing time limited in Italy
Football Portugal camp quiet on mounting Sporting crisis
Captain Harry Kane says England approach the World Cup as a tight knit unit, devoid of the divisions that have hindered past World Cup campaigns
Football We may not be golden generation but we are united: Kane
Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA ban