Home > Sports > Football >

Belgium extend Martinez's contract ahead of World Cup


Football Belgium extend Martinez's contract ahead of World Cup

Coach Roberto Martinez, whose contract was due to finish at the end of the World Cup, has been handed a two-year extension, the Belgian football federation announced on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has been given a two year contract extension play

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has been given a two year contract extension

(BELGA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Coach Roberto Martinez, whose contract was due to finish at the end of the World Cup, has been handed a two-year extension, the Belgian football federation announced on Friday.

The news comes two days before Martinez reveals his 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

"Since his appointment in August 2016, the federation has enjoyed a positive, professional and honest working relationship with Roberto Martinez," the federation said in a press release.

Two of the Spaniard's assistants, Englishman Graeme Jones and Spanish goalkeeping coach Inaki Bergara, should follow suit. A third member of his staff, Frenchman Thierry Henry, who has been linked to Arsenal, could leave to take charge of a club.

Martinez, who previously managed Swansea, Wigan and Everton, replaced Marc Wilmots immediately after Belgium were eliminated by Wales in the quarterfinals of Euro 2016.

The Spaniard adopted a back three, which allowed him to deploy the attacking trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens together just behind centre forward Romelu Lukaku.

It worked a treat as Belgium stormed through their World Cup qualifying group, dropping just two points in 10 matches and finishing nine points clear of second-placed Greece.

At the World Cup, Belgium are in Group G and will play Panama (on June 18 in Sochi), Tunisia (23 June, Moscow) and England (28 June, Kaliningrad).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Irate Aduana Stars fans threaten to kill Coach Yusif Abubakar Ghana Premier League Irate Aduana Stars fans threaten to kill Coach Yusif Abubakar
Russia 2018: France suffer big blow as talisman Payet ruled out of World Cup with injury Russia 2018 France suffer big blow as talisman Payet ruled out of World Cup with injury
Football: Midfielder says Peru can do without Guerrero at World Cup Football Midfielder says Peru can do without Guerrero at World Cup
Football: England's Hart broken over World Cup snub Football England's Hart broken over World Cup snub
Russia 2018: Didier Deschamps drops Martial, Lacazette from 23-man squad Russia 2018 Didier Deschamps drops Martial, Lacazette from 23-man squad
Football: Neuer in Bayern's cup final squad after eight months out Football Neuer in Bayern's cup final squad after eight months out

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is...bullet
4 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
5 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet
6 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
7 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Football Costa ends Europa League dream for Wenger and...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah bids Juventus emotional farewell
Gianluigi Buffon will play his 640th Serie A match and last for Juventus on Saturday
Football Buffon set for final Juventus bow
Arsene Wenger says he wants to stay in football but has not decided whether he wants to keep coaching and "to continue to suffer as much."
Football Wenger, still in 'shock', sets deadline for future plans
Japan's newly appointed national Akira Nishino turns to his big-hitters for a friendly against Ghana
Football Football: Japan coach Nishino plays safe in shadow World Cup squad