Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Belgium World Cup discard Origi enjoys Kenyan roots


Football Belgium World Cup discard Origi enjoys Kenyan roots

Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi is putting the disappointment of being left out of Belgium's World Cup squad behind him with a two-week holiday in his ancestral home, Kenya.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgium striker Divock Origi burst to prominence in Brazil 2014, but was overlooked for the 2018 finals in Russia play

Belgium striker Divock Origi burst to prominence in Brazil 2014, but was overlooked for the 2018 finals in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi is putting the disappointment of being left out of Belgium's World Cup squad behind him with a two-week holiday in his ancestral home, Kenya.

The 23-year-old son of former Kenyan international Mike Okoth Origi was the breakout star of Belgium's World Cup campaign in Brazil four years ago.

But faltering form saw him left out of Robert Martinez's squad for Russia.

On loan from Liverpool to German side Wolfsburg, Origi has scored only six goals in 31 appearances this season but said he's optimistic about his future.

"Many times after a game, I get the feeling that I have not done enough... of course there is room for improvement," he told Kenya's NTV on Sunday.

"But then, when you believe that God is in control and you will improve, then it happens. You also have to practice harder," he said.

Origi gained international prominence in Brazil in 2014 when, as a Belgian substitute, he became the country's youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer, his on target shot against 2018 hosts Russia propelling Belgium into the second round.

Belgium open their World Cup campaign against Panama next Monday, with Tunisia and England to follow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Number 12: Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashie Anas Number 12 Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashie
Football: Matabeleland football odyssey wins hearts ahead of Russia 2018 Football Matabeleland football odyssey wins hearts ahead of Russia 2018
Football: Potter hired to reverse Swansea decline Football Potter hired to reverse Swansea decline
Football: Nigeria's Etebo joins Stoke Football Nigeria's Etebo joins Stoke
Football: 'Moaning won't help' - Germany head to isolated World Cup base Football 'Moaning won't help' - Germany head to isolated World Cup base
Ghana Players Abroad: Check out Christian Atsu’s family hanging out with Shatta Wale Ghana Players Abroad Check out Christian Atsu’s family hanging out with Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
4 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
5 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for...bullet
6 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities...bullet
7 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
8 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked...bullet
9 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
10 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Betraying the Gamebullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends...bullet

Football

Caermoon World Cup trailblazer Roger Milla reflects on Italia '90 with AFP
Football Milla remembers World Cup magic as history beckons for Africa
Nice said Patrick Vieira was the obvious choice with his experience of bringing on young players as a coach and his exemplary record of success as a player
Football France and Arsenal great Vieira appointed Nice coach
Anas exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top positions
Goalkeeper David de Gea has demanded a public apology from Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Football De Gea demands public apology from Spanish PM