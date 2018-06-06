Home > Sports > Football >

Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup


Russia 2018 Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup

Leroy Sane and 10 players form the best team that couldn't get a place in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These 11 player have been picked position by position as the best XI players who have been excluded from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Joe Hart

He was the safest pair of hand for Manchester City and England three seasons ago, but Pep Guardiola who didn’t like his style of play sent him on loan to Torino and last season he returned to England to keep the post for West Ham United.

However, he lost his starting spot at the club in the course of the season and due to lack of much fitness he fell down the pecking order in national team, compelling Gareth Southgate to exclude him from England’s World Cup squad

Marcos Alonso

The wing back was one of Chelsea’s standout players in a difficult season for Chelsea FC both domestic and UEFA Champions League, but they took consolation from their FA Cup triumph.

Despite, his impressive display for the London club, he only made his international debut in 2018 and he couldn’t off competition from experienced defenders for the same position when Spain named their final 23-man squad.

David Luiz

The one time one of the best centre-back in the world was snubbed by Brazil for the Mundial. He has been relegated to the bench of Chelsea for the past three months after losing his starting berth to Rudiger, thMe German, so his omission didn’t come as a surprise.

Aymeric Laporte

One of the most expensive defenders in the world will have no part to play in the French team for the Mundial. He joined Atletic Bilbao to Manchester City in the January transfer, but he could only make nine league appearances and most of them coming in the later part of the season.

Fabinho

Despite, having been invited to Brazil’s team for the past two Copa America, Fabinho was excluded from the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad. It appears he needs to do much more to impress the new Brazil coach Tite. He has been featuring for Monaco week and week out, but has made a summer move to Liverpool.

Jack Wilshire

Arguably the biggest omission from the England squad, Wilshere's return to form for Arsenal in the 2017/18 season was not enough to secure him a spot in Southgate's World Cup side. The midfielder had been selected for friendlies earlier this year, but failed to make the final cut after much speculation over whether he should be included.

Midfield - Radja Nainggolan (Belgium)

The Belgian midfielder had an incredible season with AS Roma, helping them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, yet he was not included in Roberto Martinez’s provisional 28-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Midfield - Leroy Sane (Germany)

The PFA Young Player of the Year hit 14 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions for Manchester City last season as they stormed to the Premier League title with a record 100 points and he was a shock omission when Germany announced their final squad on June 4.

Forward - Anthony Martial (France)

Currently on standby for France, Martial has suffered for an up and down season with Manchester United, where he started 18 of the 38 Premier League games. He was included in the Euro 2016 squad - playing in three games - but still just 22 years old, this is certainly not the beginning of the end for his international career and still has many years ahead to make a World Cup squad.

Forward - Mauro Icardi (Argentina)

Even after scoring 29 Serie A goals in 34 games for Inter in the 2017/18 season, Icardi was not included in Argentina's 23-man squad, showing the incredible attacking depth they have. Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are the men chosen up front, and while you cannot argue with the quality chosen over him, his wife Wanda gave it a go.

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

The Spaniard has struggled to find form since he joined the club Chelsea from Real Madrid last season, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances He was left of Spain’s squad for the World Cup, despite having scored 12 goals in 17 caps for the 2010 world champions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako #Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Anas number 12 expose: Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose? Anas number 12 expose Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose?
#Number 12: These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas exposé
Football: Israeli bid to host Messi in Jerusalem thrust politics to fore Football Israeli bid to host Messi in Jerusalem thrust politics to fore
Football: Putin demands more from Russia ahead of World Cup Football Putin demands more from Russia ahead of World Cup
Video: GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe

Recommended Videos

Video: GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the...bullet
7 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
8 Russia 2018 Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32...bullet
9 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
10 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Anas exposé This is a copy of Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama
Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared as a witness at the trial of Zdravko Mamic and now faces charges of providing false testimony.
Football Croatian court convicts Mamic of corruption at Dinamo Zagreb
Alexander Samedov gave Russia the lead in a warm-up game against Turkey, but the World Cup hosts still could not win
Football Russia laments winless streak days before World Cup
Racism fear: England's Danny Rose has told his family not to travel to watch him at the World Cup in Russia
Football England's Rose won't let family travel to Russia over racism fears