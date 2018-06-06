Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup

news

These 11 player have been picked position by position as the best XI players who have been excluded from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Joe Hart

He was the safest pair of hand for Manchester City and England three seasons ago, but Pep Guardiola who didn’t like his style of play sent him on loan to Torino and last season he returned to England to keep the post for West Ham United.

However, he lost his starting spot at the club in the course of the season and due to lack of much fitness he fell down the pecking order in national team, compelling Gareth Southgate to exclude him from England’s World Cup squad

Marcos Alonso

The wing back was one of Chelsea’s standout players in a difficult season for Chelsea FC both domestic and UEFA Champions League, but they took consolation from their FA Cup triumph.

Despite, his impressive display for the London club, he only made his international debut in 2018 and he couldn’t off competition from experienced defenders for the same position when Spain named their final 23-man squad.

David Luiz

The one time one of the best centre-back in the world was snubbed by Brazil for the Mundial. He has been relegated to the bench of Chelsea for the past three months after losing his starting berth to Rudiger, thMe German, so his omission didn’t come as a surprise.

Aymeric Laporte

One of the most expensive defenders in the world will have no part to play in the French team for the Mundial. He joined Atletic Bilbao to Manchester City in the January transfer, but he could only make nine league appearances and most of them coming in the later part of the season.

Fabinho

Despite, having been invited to Brazil’s team for the past two Copa America, Fabinho was excluded from the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad. It appears he needs to do much more to impress the new Brazil coach Tite. He has been featuring for Monaco week and week out, but has made a summer move to Liverpool.

Jack Wilshire

Arguably the biggest omission from the England squad, Wilshere's return to form for Arsenal in the 2017/18 season was not enough to secure him a spot in Southgate's World Cup side. The midfielder had been selected for friendlies earlier this year, but failed to make the final cut after much speculation over whether he should be included.

Midfield - Radja Nainggolan (Belgium)

The Belgian midfielder had an incredible season with AS Roma, helping them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, yet he was not included in Roberto Martinez’s provisional 28-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Midfield - Leroy Sane (Germany)

The PFA Young Player of the Year hit 14 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions for Manchester City last season as they stormed to the Premier League title with a record 100 points and he was a shock omission when Germany announced their final squad on June 4.

Forward - Anthony Martial (France)

Currently on standby for France, Martial has suffered for an up and down season with Manchester United, where he started 18 of the 38 Premier League games. He was included in the Euro 2016 squad - playing in three games - but still just 22 years old, this is certainly not the beginning of the end for his international career and still has many years ahead to make a World Cup squad.

Forward - Mauro Icardi (Argentina)

Even after scoring 29 Serie A goals in 34 games for Inter in the 2017/18 season, Icardi was not included in Argentina's 23-man squad, showing the incredible attacking depth they have. Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are the men chosen up front, and while you cannot argue with the quality chosen over him, his wife Wanda gave it a go.

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

The Spaniard has struggled to find form since he joined the club Chelsea from Real Madrid last season, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances He was left of Spain’s squad for the World Cup, despite having scored 12 goals in 17 caps for the 2010 world champions.