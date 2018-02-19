Black Queens beat Burkina Faso 4-1

news

The Black Queens defeated Burkina Faso 4-1 in their final group A game of the ongoing WAFU Zone B Championship in Ivory Coast.

Portia Boakye registered a brace, with Grace Asantewaa and Priscilla Okyere scoring a goal each.

Boakye got the opener in the 21 minute, before Asantewaa doubled the scoreline in the 39 minute from a rebound, Burkina Faso reduced the deficit.

READ MORE: Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dying

Priscilla Okyere had his turn by scoring from a thunderbolt in the 55 minute and Boakye in the 75 minute put the icing on the cake to make it 4-1

Ghana placed second in group A with hosts, Ivory Coast finishing on top