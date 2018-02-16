Black Queens beat Niger 9-0

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana thrashed Niger 9-0 on Friday in the ongoing maiden Women’s West African Football Union (WAFU).

Portia Boakye, Janet Egyir and Jane Ayieyam recorded a brace each while Ruth Appiah, Grace Asantewaa and Priscilla Okyere scored a goal each.

The win has boosted the Black Queens chances of qualifying from group A following their disappointing 0-1 defeat against hosts Ivory Coast.

Ghana’s final group game is against Burkina Faso on Monday.