Black Queens beat Niger 9-0

The senior women's national football team of Ghana have hammered their Nigerian counterparts 9-0 on Friday in the ongoing WAFU Championship.
Portia Boakye, Janet Egyir and Jane Ayieyam recorded a brace each while Ruth Appiah, Grace Asantewaa and Priscilla Okyere scored a goal each.
The win has boosted the Black Queens chances of qualifying from group A following their disappointing 0-1 defeat against hosts Ivory Coast.
Ghana’s final group game is against Burkina Faso on Monday.