Black Queens beat Niger 9-0


Black Queens beat Niger 9-0

The senior women's national football team of Ghana have hammered their Nigerian counterparts 9-0 on Friday in the ongoing WAFU Championship.

Ghana thrashed Niger 9-0 on Friday in the ongoing maiden Women’s West African Football Union (WAFU).

Portia Boakye, Janet Egyir and Jane Ayieyam recorded a brace each while Ruth Appiah, Grace Asantewaa and Priscilla Okyere scored a goal each.

 The win has boosted the Black Queens chances of qualifying from group A following their disappointing 0-1 defeat against hosts Ivory Coast.

Ghana’s final group game is against Burkina Faso on Monday.

