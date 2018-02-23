Home > Sports > Football >

Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify for final


WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify for final

Black Queens beat Nigeria on penalty shootouts to advance to the final of the Women's WAFU Championship held in Cote'Divoire

The senior national women’s football team the Black Queens beat West African Giants Nigeria to qualify to the final of the maiden edition of the 2018 Women’s WAFU.

The game started at the Parc des Sports on an exciting note as the only two goals during regulation time came in the first 18 minutes.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria took the lead kind courtesy Alice Ogebe through a header in the 8th minute. It just took 10 minutes for the Black Queens to come up with a response through Faustina Ampah in the 18th minute.

The scores remained 1-1 from then on and that only meant it had to be settled through penalty shootouts.

Nigeria came out second best as Ghana won 6-5 on penalties.

The final will be a repeat of the tournament opener as Ghana go up against host Cote D’Ivoire once again this Sunday.

Cote D’Ivoire beat Mali 2-0 in the other semifinal clash which transpired earlier in the day at the Parc Des Sports.

