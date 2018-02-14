Home > Sports > Football >

Black Queens suffer 0-1 defeat to Ivory Coast


WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens suffer 0-1 defeat to Ivory Coast

The hosts defeated the senior national female football team of Ghana 1-0 in the opening game of the WAFU Tournament on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Black Queens suffer 0-1 defeat to Ivory Coast
The Black Queens suffered a 0-1 victory against their Ivorian counterparts in the maiden WAFU tournament.

Dominique Thiamalé broke the deadlock of the game in the 50 minute after the first half had ended without a goal.

Black Queens fought gallantly for the equaliser, yet the hosts playing their opening game in front of a large crowd were resilient and managed to hold on to their lead

The Black Queens are using the tournament to preparation prepare adequately for the 2018 African Women’s Nations Cup tournament as competition hosts.

