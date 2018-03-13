Black Queens to receive $32,000 for winning WAFU

news

Ghana’s senior female team of Ghana, Black Queens will be rewarded with $32,000 for emerging as champions of the 2018 WAFU Championship.

This revelation was made by Isaac Asiamah, the Minister for Sports during the meet the press session on Tuesday.

The Black Queens edged hosts Ivory Coast 1-0 in the final of the WAFU Zone B tournament last month.

However, the team is yet to be rewarded for making the nation proud, but Isaac Asiama has announced a reward package for the team that will see each player smile to the bank to cash $1000.

Ghana will host the rest of Africa later this year in the 2018 African Women’s Championship.

Mercy Tagoe who was the caretaker coach of the Black Queens is expected to be confirmed by the Ghana Football Association after the heroic feat.