Black Queens travel to Japan today


  • Published:
play
The Ghana Black Queens are set to travel to Japan today. The side was confirmed to play an international friendly with World Champions Japan in February.

The game which will be played on April 1 at the TransCosmos Stadium in Nagasaki is sponsored by MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings.

Black Queens Mercy Tagoe has then picked the team to face Japan in the crucial friendly.

List of Players:
1.      Patricia Mantey
2.      Nana Ama Asantewaa
3.      Janet Egyir
4.      Rita Okyere
5.      Philicity Asuako
6.      Gladys Amfobea
7.      Ellen Coleman
8.      Justice Tweneboaa
9.      Juliet Acheampong
10.     Priscilla Okyere
11.     Portia Boakye
12.     Leticia Zikpi
13.     Grace Asantewaa
14.     Alice Kusi
15.     Jane Ayieyam
16.     Ernestina Tetteh
17.     Mavis Owusu
18.    Grace Asare

 

The side will return to Ghana on 3 April,2018. Japan will be playing the 2018 Asian Women’s Cup in April. The World Champions will look to later qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup through defending the title as Asian Champions.

Ghana will be hosting the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations in November 2018 as the Black Queens will also play in a bid to qualify to the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

