Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria


Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria

  • Published:

The U-20 team of Ghana held their Algerian counterparts to a goalless draw on Friday

Ghana managed to battle their Algerian counterparts to a goalless Algeria in the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations second qualifying round first leg tie in Algiers on Friday night.

Ghana created some opportunities but the likes of Basit Abdul Rahman, Danso couldn’t find the back of the net.

Gideon Mensah also did so well to prevent the hosts from scoring when he blocked the ball in the 35 minute

In all it was a good game for the Black Satellites who will host the Algerians in the second leg in their quest to progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Algéria : 16-Daas - 11-Belharane, 13-Belaid, 6-Tougai (c), 3-Belarbi - 2-Kadri (4-Aouacheria, 53'), 10-Boudaoui (5-Ouasfane, 69'), 8-Zorgane - 9-Moulay, 14-Zerrouki (15-Aouamri, 65'), 17-Zerdoum

Ghana : 16-Manaf - 2-Mensah G., 4-Ekow, 17-Kummah E., 15-Konda I. - 7-Danso, 8-Ahiabu, 10-Kudus, 11-Fatawu, 14-Arthur (6-Sulley, 74') - 9-Raman (3-Sadiq, 46')

