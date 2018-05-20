Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next round

news

Ghana have booked their place in the final qualifying round of 2019 U-20 Africa cup of Nations following a 2-0 victory over Algeria on Sunday afternoon at the Cape Coast stadium.

The three-time champions advance 2-0 on aggregate following a 0-0 away draw in Algiers last week.

Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq – both part of Ghana’s U-17 World Cup campaign in India 2017 – grabbed the goals for Black Satellites.

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 36th with a beautifully struck shot from outside the box.

Two minutes after recess, winger Ibrahim Sadiq doubled the lead with a brilliant solo run before calmly slotting home.

Ghana continued to carve out at chances at will but could not add any more to their tally.

Black Satellites will face Benin for a place at the final tournament scheduled for 2-17 February in Niger.