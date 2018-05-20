Home > Sports > Football >

Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next round


AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next round

The three-time champions advance 2-0 on aggregate following a 0-0 away draw in Algiers last week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana have booked their place in the final qualifying round of 2019 U-20 Africa cup of Nations following a 2-0 victory over Algeria on Sunday afternoon at the Cape Coast stadium.

The three-time champions advance 2-0 on aggregate following a 0-0 away draw in Algiers last week.

Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq – both part of Ghana’s U-17 World Cup campaign in India 2017 – grabbed the goals for Black Satellites.

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 36th with a beautifully struck shot from outside the box.

Two minutes after recess, winger Ibrahim Sadiq doubled the lead with a brilliant solo run before calmly slotting home.

Ghana continued to carve out at chances at will but could not add any more to their tally.

Black Satellites will face Benin for a place at the final tournament scheduled for 2-17 February in Niger.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Medeama go top after 2-1 win over Aduana Stars Ghana Premier League Medeama go top after 2-1 win over Aduana Stars
Football: Napoli condemn Crotone, AC Milan crush Fiorentina in Serie A finale Football Napoli condemn Crotone, AC Milan crush Fiorentina in Serie A finale
Football: 'Kid to a legend': Torres bids Atletico farewell with two goals Football 'Kid to a legend': Torres bids Atletico farewell with two goals
Football: New PSG coach Tuchel relishes working with 'artist' Neymar Football New PSG coach Tuchel relishes working with 'artist' Neymar
Football: Football boss Jordaan faces second sexual assault complaint Football Football boss Jordaan faces second sexual assault complaint
Football: Teens Pulisic, Weah lead young US team to face Bolivia Football Teens Pulisic, Weah lead young US team to face Bolivia

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
6 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
7 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
8 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
9 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
10 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is refusing to commit his future to Chelsea
Football Courtois urges Chelsea to spend big amid Conte uncertainty
Mario Balotelli has not played for Italy since the 2014 World Cup but has been playing well for Nice
Football Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth'
France midfielder Paul Pogba is one of several black players to have been targeted with racist chants by Russian football supporters
Football England to prep players for eventual racism in Russia
Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league