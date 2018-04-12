Black Stars midfielder Ebenezer Ofori scores for New York City

news

Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori registered his name on the scoresheet as New York City FC hammered Real Salt Lake 4-0 at the Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night in the MLS.

Tajouri scored his fourth goal of the season in the 12th minute by sending a failed clearance into the upper corner of the net in the 12th minute.

Moralez, in his second season in the league, made it 2-0 in the 30th on a penalty kick after Justen Glad made contact with him from behind at the top of the box. Berget and Ebenezer Ofori each scored their first MLS goal.

NYC goalkeeper Sean Johnson denied Corey Baird’s open header early in the second half to help preserve his third clean sheet of the season. David Villa, who missed the past three games due to injury, entered as a substitute in the 59th.

Ofori's goal was a goal mouth melee to have his own share of the scorers.