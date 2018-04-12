Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars midfielder Ebenezer Ofori scores for New York City


Video Black Stars midfielder Ebenezer Ofori scores for New York City

Ebenezer Ofori scored as New York City walloped Real Salt Lake 4-0 to stay unbeaten in 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Black Stars midfielder Ebenezer Ofori scores for New York City
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori registered his name on the scoresheet as New York City FC  hammered Real Salt Lake 4-0 at the Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night in the MLS.

Tajouri scored his fourth goal of the season in the 12th minute by sending a failed clearance into the upper corner of the net in the 12th minute.

Moralez, in his second season in the league, made it 2-0 in the 30th on a penalty kick after Justen Glad made contact with him from behind at the top of the box. Berget and Ebenezer Ofori each scored their first MLS goal.

NYC goalkeeper Sean Johnson denied Corey Baird’s open header early in the second half to help preserve his third clean sheet of the season. David Villa, who missed the past three games due to injury, entered as a substitute in the 59th.

Ofori's goal was a goal mouth melee to have his own share of the scorers.

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Ronaldo and Messi will even be envious of Kwesi Donsu's goal against WAFA Video Ronaldo and Messi will even be envious of Kwesi Donsu's goal against WAFA
Football: Pirlo calls on hot-headed Buffon for testimonial Football Pirlo calls on hot-headed Buffon for testimonial
2018 u-20 World Cup: Black Princesses hope to embark on a European tour 2018 u-20 World Cup Black Princesses hope to embark on a European tour
Gold Coast 2018: Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games visa scandal Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games visa scandal
Football: South American countries urge FIFA to bring in 48-team World Cup for 2022 Football South American countries urge FIFA to bring in 48-team World Cup for 2022
Football: Ribery, Robben sign one-year Bayern extensions - reports Football Ribery, Robben sign one-year Bayern extensions - reports

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games...bullet
2 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because...bullet
3 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s...bullet
4 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet
5 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfsbullet
7 Champions League Five things we learned from the quarter finalsbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas...bullet
9 Football Madness This football fan has his friend’s wife...bullet
10 Video Journalist hospitalized after attempting...bullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet

Football

Gianluigi Buffon raged at English referee Michael Oliver and was sent off after he awarded the late penalty that out Real Madrid into the semi-finals of the Champions League
Football Raging Buffon's crazy Champions League exit
Pochettino believes Tottenham's should harbour ambitions of winning the Champions League.
Football Consistent City the benchmark for Spurs - Pochettino
Ghana Premier League 5 interesting moments on six of the GPL
Gianluigi Buffon and Michael Oliver
Football Raging Buffon's crazy Champions League farewell