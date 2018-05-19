Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland, Japan friendlies


Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland, Japan friendlies

The Black Stars will face the two opponents who will use the games to prepare for the World Cup next month in Russia.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named his squad for the Black Stars' upcoming international friendly matches against Iceland and Japan in June.

The Black Stars will face the two opponents who will use the games to prepare for the World Cup next month in Russia.

Ghana will also use the games as part of preparations for their upcoming 2019 AFCON qualifying games which will come off later this year.

Below are the players who will represent Ghana in the friendly games:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa) Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France) Lumor Abgenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Kyere yiadom Andrews ( Reading, England) Kwasi Okyere (Bayern Munich, Germany) Joseph Attamah (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K., Turkey) Sackey Isaac (Alanyaspor,Turkey) Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy) Kassim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland) Dwamena Raphael (FC Zurich, Switzerland) Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China) Yiadom Boakye (Jiangsu Suning, China) Wakaso Mubarak (Deportivo Alaves) Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid,Spain) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain) Gyasi Edwin (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) Thomas agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland) Rashid Sumaila ( Al Gharafa, Qatar) Nicholas Opoku (Club African, Tunisia) Nana Ampomah ( Waasland- Beveren, Belgium) Albert Adomah (Aston Villa, England)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Hazard the hero as Chelsea hold firm to win FA Cup Football Hazard the hero as Chelsea hold firm to win FA Cup
Football: Hitz signs for Dortmund, pulls out of World Cup for Swiss Football Hitz signs for Dortmund, pulls out of World Cup for Swiss
Football: West Ham-linked Pellegrini released by China club Football West Ham-linked Pellegrini released by China club
Football: After 17 years, Buffon bids tearful farewell to Juventus Football After 17 years, Buffon bids tearful farewell to Juventus
Football: Messi played South Africa friendly due to 'contractual issue' - Valverde Football Messi played South Africa friendly due to 'contractual issue' - Valverde
Football: Balotelli gets Italy recall from new coach Mancini Football Balotelli gets Italy recall from new coach Mancini

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico...bullet
4 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey...bullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to...bullet
7 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
8 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
9 Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squadbullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah bids Juventus...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

A stunning first-half strike from Callum McGregor, pictured in February 2018, helped Celtic win the Scottish Cup
Football Celtic complete 'double treble' with Scottish Cup win
A Manchester United fan wears a Prince Harry mask ahead of the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United
Football United's Lukaku only fit to make bench in FA Cup final
Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso to hold talks with Deportivo Alaves over his future
Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signings