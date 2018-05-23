Bologna sign Dutch defender Dijks

news

Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks has signed a five-year contract with Serie A club Bologna from Ajax, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Norwich City, before returning to the Netherlands this season.

"He has signed a contract until June 30 2023," the club said in a statement.

"It's the start of a new adventure for me, I really can't wait to get started and test myself in the Italian Serie A," said the 25-year-old Dijks.

"It's a great opportunity for me, I can assure you I will give my best and I'll try to show my qualities and make my new fans proud of me."

Bologna struggled during the season -- with just one win from their final 12 games -- finishing four points above the relegation zone.