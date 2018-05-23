Home > Sports > Football >

Bologna sign Dutch defender Dijks


Football Bologna sign Dutch defender Dijks

Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks has signed a five-year contract with Serie A club Bologna from Ajax, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

Serie A club Bologna have confirmed the signing of Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks on a five-year contract.

Serie A club Bologna have confirmed the signing of Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks on a five-year contract.

Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks has signed a five-year contract with Serie A club Bologna from Ajax, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Norwich City, before returning to the Netherlands this season.

"He has signed a contract until June 30 2023," the club said in a statement.

"It's the start of a new adventure for me, I really can't wait to get started and test myself in the Italian Serie A," said the 25-year-old Dijks.

"It's a great opportunity for me, I can assure you I will give my best and I'll try to show my qualities and make my new fans proud of me."

Bologna struggled during the season -- with just one win from their final 12 games -- finishing four points above the relegation zone.

Unai Emery has the most attractive job in the world according to Arsenal's Ivan Gazidis
Football Managing Arsenal is most attractive role in world football -- Gazidis
 
Football Tax fraud charges filed against German ex-football officials
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has told coach Didier Deschamps he does not want to be a World Cup standby.
Football Deschamps criticises Rabiot for rejecting World Cup standby spot
Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the Anas video - Kweku Baako