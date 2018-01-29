Home > Sports > Football >

Usain Bolt's interest in turning professional footballer increases after retiring as an athlete

Usain Bolt isn't taking his aspirations to become a professional footballer lightly, as he trained in the South African heat with the Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.

The eight-time Olympic Gold medallist hung up his spikes at last year's World Championships where he crashed out of the sport in dramatic fashion, pulling up injured in his final race for the green and gold of Jamaica.

Bolt though, has made it clear he doesn't intend to take retirement lightly, and at the ripe age of 31, feels he could still thrive elsewhere.

Bolt has stepped up his preparations for his upcoming trial with Borussia Dortmund, courtesy of their mutual sponsor Puma, by training in the South African heat with the Sundowns. 

It's true, Bolt's blistering pace and towering size would make him a lethal footballer, providing he can handle himself in a contact sport, and in all fairness to him he didn't look a million miles away from home as he trained with his temporary team-mates.

A Lofted pass with his left foot, a testing ball played into his body, another pass with the left peg - clearly his favoured foot - the Jamaican looked comfortable. But as he smothered his sweaty brow with a towel, Bolt considered his options.

The Jamaican sprinting legend has been hoping to play his way into a career as a footballer for some time now, with the athletics icon having also hinted at a trial with Manchester United in the past. For now though, he has had to make do with Premier Super League side Sundowns.

Bolt will hope his upcoming trial is more than just a publicity stunt, and has claimed legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson may be able to pull some strings for him.

'One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United,' Bolt told the Express earlier this month. 'If Dortmund say I'm good enough, I'll crack on and train hard.

'I've spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.'

Credit: Dailymail.com

