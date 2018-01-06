Home > Sports > Football >

Bombshell :  Asante Kotoko in match fixing scandal with Liberty Professionals


Nana Oduro Sarfo has fingered the management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko attempting to fix a match with Liberty Professionals in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

The former management member of Berekum Chelsea authoritatively accused the management of the Porcupine Warriors of trying to influence the results of the game with officials of Liberty Professionals, but the Dansoman-based club refused.

play Nana Oduro Sarfo

 

Liberty, surprisingly on their relegation bed, were able to beat Kotoko 2-1 at Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park – a result that saved them from relegation.

"Kotoko management were calling Liberty Professionals officials prior to the match with the offer to fix the match but was refused", Oduro Sarfo told FOX FM in Kumasi.

The outspoken football administrator who is the manager of disgruntled Kotoko goalie Ernest Sowah seems to have a lot of information under his sleeves, daring Kotoko to shut up or risk being exposed.

"They should dare me and I will reveal further things to their dismay. Liberty are very angry at Kotoko for that accusations they levelled against Sowah, and if Liberty should open up now Kotoko will be left broke", he continued.

Some officials of Asante Kotoko accused their own goalkeeper on the day Ernest Sowah, of accepting bribe from the opposing side to let in 'cheap' goals that gave out the 3 maximum points at stake.

A similar accusation was leveled against late goalkeeper Soulama Abdoulaye after Kotoko lost by a lone goal to Barrack Young Controllers of Liberia in the CAF Confederation Cup a few years back.

The Porcupine Warriors are gradually becoming notorious in accusing some of their goalies of taking bribes anytime they fall out with them, a conduct many have criticized as an unfair way of bidding goodbye to their stars.

