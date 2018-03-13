Home > Sports > Football >

Wilfred Boney is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’


Video Wilfred Boney is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’

The Ivorian international in a video is seen jamming to Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemy featuring dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

  • Published:
play Wilfred Boney is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ivorian international in a video is seen jamming to Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemy featuring dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Wilfred Boney has joined the list of people who are in love with Asamoah Gyan’s hit single ‘Dirty Enemies’ featuring Stonebwoy.

Gyan made inroads in the music industry when he released ‘African Girls’ with Castro after the 2010 FIFA World Cup has this time blessed his critics in a song titled ‘Dirty Enemies’

READ MORE: Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this season

“You una listen to what i say (4x), enemies nor bi God (2x), guardman nor fi too guardman guardman that one ebi fraud, enemies (2x) dem to get enemies. This year all my enemies(2x) dem go succeed,” he sung.

READ MORE: Photo-Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at training grounds

Didier Drogba performed with the song last weekend and his compatriot Wilfred Boney can’t couldn’t wait to have his own share of the excitement that comes with the song.

Wilfred Boney is currently nursing his hamstring injury suffered, so hasn’t been featuring  for Swansea City

BRO THERE IS YOUR @asamoah_gyan3

A post shared by Bony Wilfried (@w.bony) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Isaac Asiamah: Black Stars players are worth more than $5000, Sports Minister claims Isaac Asiamah Black Stars players are worth more than $5000, Sports Minister claims
Ghana Premier League: Sports Minister tasks GFA to resolve GPL delay situation quickly Ghana Premier League Sports Minister tasks GFA to resolve GPL delay situation quickly
Reward: Black Queens to receive $32,000 for winning WAFU Reward Black Queens to receive $32,000 for winning WAFU
2018 Commonwealth Games: Ghana are anticipating to win at least 5 medals -Deputy Sports Manager 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana are anticipating to win at least 5 medals -Deputy Sports Manager
Football: Besiktas defender risks jail over foul-mouthed referee rant Football Besiktas defender risks jail over foul-mouthed referee rant
Football: Ribery in, Robben out, Heynckes annoyed as Bayern go to Besiktas Football Ribery in, Robben out, Heynckes annoyed as Bayern go to Besiktas

Recommended Videos

Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0
Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’ Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’



Top Articles

1 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this...bullet
3 Mum & Son Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus...bullet
4 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
5 Friendly Games Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other warm-up gamesbullet
6 Video Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
7 IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered to...bullet
8 Ghana vs Ivory Coast Sports Ministry: We will no longer...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre bemoans ‘unacceptable’ red...bullet
10 Black Stars Skipper Gyan has no hand in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
3 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics...bullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

The Greek football league was suspended after the president of the PAOK club, Ivan Savvidis, invaded the pitch in Sunday's match against AEK Athens with a holstered gun on his belt
Football Greek football club president apologises after gun incident
Asamoah Gyan happy to play 90 minutes for the first time in 10 months
Captain Fit Asamoah Gyan happy to play 90 minutes for the first time in 10 months
Kwadwo Asamoah Inter Milan intensify pursuit for Ghanaian midfielder with €3m bid
Fernandinho says there is no danger that Manchester City will let up in their pursuit of the Premier League title
Football Fernandinho promises no let-up in Man City title quest