The Ivorian international in a video is seen jamming to Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemy featuring dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Wilfred Boney has joined the list of people who are in love with Asamoah Gyan’s hit single ‘Dirty Enemies’ featuring Stonebwoy.

Gyan made inroads in the music industry when he released ‘African Girls’ with Castro after the 2010 FIFA World Cup has this time blessed his critics in a song titled ‘Dirty Enemies’

“You una listen to what i say (4x), enemies nor bi God (2x), guardman nor fi too guardman guardman that one ebi fraud, enemies (2x) dem to get enemies. This year all my enemies(2x) dem go succeed,” he sung.

Didier Drogba performed with the song last weekend and his compatriot Wilfred Boney can’t couldn’t wait to have his own share of the excitement that comes with the song.

Wilfred Boney is currently nursing his hamstring injury suffered, so hasn’t been featuring for Swansea City