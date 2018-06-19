Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Boozy Japan fans go wild after shock World Cup win


Football Boozy Japan fans go wild after shock World Cup win

Bars across Japan erupted with joy on Tuesday as football fans exchanged beery hugs after their team stunned Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup opener in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bars across Japan erupted with joy on Tuesday as football fans exchanged beery hugs after their team stunned Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup opener in Russia play

Bars across Japan erupted with joy on Tuesday as football fans exchanged beery hugs after their team stunned Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup opener in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bars across Japan erupted with joy on Tuesday as football fans exchanged beery hugs after their team stunned Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup opener in Russia.

Many supporters, the majority the worse for wear after a boozy evening glued to the television, celebrated with one for the road -- while still managing to keep one eye on the clock to check they could make trains home.

In Tokyo, former England captain David Beckham sprinkled some stardust on a city that once sculpted a life-size chocolate statue in his image when he appeared at half-time at a public viewing event.

"You beauty!" screamed Ken Adachi, a 36-year-old computer salesman, almost falling off his stool in a Tokyo sports bar when Yuya Osako scored Japan's second goal against 10-man Colombia.

"I didn't think we had much of a chance against a team from South America," admitted Adachi after the final whistle sounded a little before 11pm local time.

"Revenge is sweet though."

Japanese football fans celebrate taking revenge over Colombia, who thrashed Japan 4-1 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil play

Japanese football fans celebrate taking revenge over Colombia, who thrashed Japan 4-1 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

(AFP)

Thrashed 4-1 by Colombia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Japan's unexpected victory came courtesy of a header from Osako after Juan Quintero's clever free kick had cancelled out Shinji Kagawa's early penalty in Saransk.

"That was so amazing," squealed 21-year-old student Kaori Hagino, her nails painted red and white in the colours of Japan's national flag.

"Maybe now we can get to the final," she added hopefully, downing a gin and tonic. "Anyway I'll have a few more drinks tonight to celebrate."

Police vans

Hundreds of fans wearing blue Japan shirts spilled out onto the iconic scramble crossing in Tokyo's trendy Shibuya district to chant football songs as the revelry continued.

As many over-exuberant supporters weaved in and out of cars, police perched on vans with loudspeakers politely urged them to obey the traffic lights.

Few of those watching on giant screens in a bar close by cared that Colombia had been reduced to 10 men after just three minutes for a handball by Carlos Sanchez.

Japan's unexpected victory came courtesy of a header from Yuya Osako (centre) after Juan Quintero's clever free kick had cancelled out Shinji Kagawa's early penalty in Saransk play

Japan's unexpected victory came courtesy of a header from Yuya Osako (centre) after Juan Quintero's clever free kick had cancelled out Shinji Kagawa's early penalty in Saransk

(AFP)

"We were rubbish in Brazil four years ago -- quick exit, nothing to cheer about," slurred 33-year-old interior designer Makoto Kawakami, his Japan shirt soaked in beer.

"We'll take the three points, however they come."

One or two fans sounded a note of caution through the alcoholic haze of euphoria.

"We still have to play Senegal and then Poland so it will still be difficult," nodded law student Taka Iwasaki, 19.

"But maybe now we have a chance of getting to the last 16."

Several fans also paid tribute to the victims of a powerful earthquake that hit Osaka on Monday, leaving five dead and 370 injured.

"I'm sure the players had the victims in their minds," said 38-year-old aesthetician Mari Takada.

"Hopefully they can provide a little comfort to those poor people."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia
Football: Iran coach Queiroz pledges no Spain surrender Football Iran coach Queiroz pledges no Spain surrender
Football: Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing Football Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing
Football: Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history Football Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history
Football: All eyes on Salah as hopeful Egypt take on Russia Football All eyes on Salah as hopeful Egypt take on Russia
Football: No joke! Comics fly in to give Iceland surprise boost Football No joke! Comics fly in to give Iceland surprise boost

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Iceland midfielder Rurik Gislason winning admirers on social media
Football World Cup cameo propels 'cute' Iceland midfielder to viral fame
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers to join Swansea City for pre-season
Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy trains in Kazan
Football Australia's Mooy 'very happy' at Huddersfield
Dele Alli was substituted in the 80th minute, but played much of the game with a thigh problem
Football England face anxious wait on Alli thigh problem