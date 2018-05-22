Home > Sports > Football >

Borussia Dortmund names Lucien Favre as new head coach


Football Borussia Dortmund names Lucien Favre as new head coach

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday named Lucien Favre as their new head coach, poaching the 60-year-old Swiss from French Ligue 1 club Nice with a two-year contract.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Nice coach Lucien Favre has been named the new coach of Borussia Dortmund play

Former Nice coach Lucien Favre has been named the new coach of Borussia Dortmund

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday named Lucien Favre as their new head coach, poaching the 60-year-old Swiss from French Ligue 1 club Nice with a two-year contract.

"The commitment of Lucien Favre as coach is an important part of our fresh start in sport this summer. He has our high esteem for his professional qualities," said BVB sports director Michael Zorc.

Favre will replace Peter Stoeger, who had been in charge BVB since December last year, but whose contract was not extended due to disappointing results.

Borussia finished the season in fourth place, 29 points behind leader Bayern Munich, and the losing finalists in 2013 under then-manager Jurgen Klopp only just squeezed into a spot for next season's Champions League.

Favre is a seasoned hand in the Bundesliga, having led Hertha to fourth place in the 2008-2009 season.

In 2011-2012, he took the driving seat at Borussia Moenchengladbach when the club was languishing at the bottom of the table. He saved them from relegation and then built them up into a solid mid-table side.

"Training Borussia Dortmund is an appealing task that I am taking on gladly... We will now build a new team together," said Favre.

"BVB counts among the most interesting clubs in Europe and I'm glad to be back in the Bundesliga which I know best and which I have always kept an eye on during the two years in Nice."

Favre led Nice to a third-placed finish last season, although they lost in the Champions League playoff round to Napoli last August.

But this term a poor start to their league campaign proved costly, as Saturday's 3-2 loss at Lyon ensured they finished eighth and missed out on European football next season altogether.

Favre's new contract at Dortmund runs to June 30, 2020.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Iceland and Japan Ties: Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours
Football: Rashford pays tribute to Manchester bombing victims Football Rashford pays tribute to Manchester bombing victims
Football: Kane named England's World Cup captain Football Kane named England's World Cup captain
Football: Reina, Cannavaro face Italian FA grilling over alleged mafia links Football Reina, Cannavaro face Italian FA grilling over alleged mafia links
Football: West Ham announce Manuel Pellegrini as new manager Football West Ham announce Manuel Pellegrini as new manager

Recommended Videos

Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban
Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
4 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
8 International Friendlies Here is how much Ghana will spend...bullet
9 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League Nana Appiah gets...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament final draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow
Football Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria
Ian Ayre, pictured in 2016, has been named CEO of Nashville's Major League Soccer expansion club
Football Ex-Liverpool boss Ayre named Nashville MLS chief exec
Buffon bowed out at Juventus on Saturday after 17 years at the club
Football Buffon to make a decision on PSG within week
Going places: Jurgen Klopp has inspired Liverpool back to the Champions League final
Football Back among the best: Klopp instils new belief in Liverpool