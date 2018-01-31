Bournemouth beat Chelsea 0-3 at Stamford Bridge

news

Bournemouth stunned Chelsea to secure their first away win in seven Premier League matches with a remarkable three-goal victory at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Wilson put the visitors ahead when he benefited from Tiemoue Bakayoko losing possession and exchanged passes with Jordon Ibe before finishing past Thibaut Courtois.

Wilson set up Junior Stanislas for the second goal before Stanislas' shot was turned in by Nathan Ake from close range as Bournemouth gained only their third win over Chelsea.

Antonio Conte's side, who signed striker Oliver Giroud from Arsenal for £18m earlier on Wednesday, drop to fourth in the table.

This was the defending champions' joint heaviest defeat of the season.

Credit: BBC