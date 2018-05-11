Home > Sports > Football >

Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury


Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury

Brazil right-back Dani Alves was ruled out of the World Cup on Friday after suffering a knee injury playing for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian football federation (CBF) said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
All over: Brazilian defender Daniel Alves gestures as he lies on the ground during the French Cup final with a knee injury which has ruled him out of the World Cup play

All over: Brazilian defender Daniel Alves gestures as he lies on the ground during the French Cup final with a knee injury which has ruled him out of the World Cup

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil right-back Dani Alves was ruled out of the World Cup on Friday after suffering a knee injury playing for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian football federation (CBF) said.

"All possibilities for his recovery being exhausted, it will be impossible to select Daniel Alves... for the World Cup," said the CBF in a statement.

The 35-year-old suffered the injury playing in Tuesday's French Cup final against Les Herbiers, coming off four minutes from the end as PSG beat the minnows 2-0.

The World Cup, where Brazil are aiming for a sixth title, starts in Russia on June 14.

Brazilian legend and three-time World Cup-winner Pele tweeted: "I am so sad to hear this. Footballers hate missing games but I know first-hand that missing #WorldCup games is the worst feeling."

The injury to Alves is the second major blow for Brazil who are still sweating on the recovery from foot surgery of star striker Neymar who hasn't played since March.

Alves has played 107 times for Brazil since making his debut in 2006 and looked a certain starter for Tite's team at the World Cup finals in Russia where Brazil are grouped with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Tite is due to name his squad on Monday.

PSG coach Unai Emery said he sympathised with Alves missing what would have been his last World Cup.

"The doctors have studied what is best for Dani Alves. I am really sorry for him," said Emery.

Alves, a former Barcelona and Juventus star, has won 38 trophies in his career -- a new record secured by PSG's French Cup triumph on Tuesday.

In his 17-year career, he won his first trophy with boyhood club Esporte Clube de Bahia followed by five at Sevilla, 23 with Barcelona, two at Juventus and four so far at PSG.

For Brazil, Alves has secured three winner's medals.

Worryingly for Tite, there is no outstanding natural replacement for Alves in the right-back slot.

Fagner, who plays for Corinthians, is currently injured and will be visited by team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar -- the surgeon who operated on Neymar -- on Sunday.

Manchester City's Danilo has been criticised for his displays this season.

Neymar, 26, for whom PSG paid a world record 222 million euros ($263 million) last summer, is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

"We need him in the national side too," said clubmate and compatriot Marquinhos.

"The most important thing is that he's happy and well looked after."

Lasmar, meanwhile, told Folha, a Sao Paulo newspaper, that the goal is to have Neymar "100 percent fit for the start of training camp" in Brazil on May 21.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Arsenal Foundation: Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser Arsenal Foundation Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser
Football: Neymar could return to training next week - doctor Football Neymar could return to training next week - doctor
Football: 'Interest in Rooney - but MLS deal not done', says DC United coach Football 'Interest in Rooney - but MLS deal not done', says DC United coach
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama
Ghana Premier League: I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure Ghana Premier League I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure
Football: Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad Football Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
4 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
5 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

All over: Brazilian defender Daniel Alves gestures as he lies on the ground during the French Cup final with a knee injury which has ruled him out of the World Cup
Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr will have the club shirt on again on saturday but won'y kick a ball
Football Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group B match against RSC Anderlecht in Munich September 11, 2017
Football Bayern boss 'optimistic' Neuer will go to World Cup