Home > Sports > Football >

Brazil star Neymar flies into Paris after operation


Football Brazil star Neymar flies into Paris after operation

Brazil star Neymar flew back into France on Friday to rejoin his club Paris Saint-Germain after an operation on a broken foot bone in March.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar, pictured in a black t-shirt, arrived on a private jet at Le Bourget airport outside Paris play

Neymar, pictured in a black t-shirt, arrived on a private jet at Le Bourget airport outside Paris

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil star Neymar flew back into France on Friday to rejoin his club Paris Saint-Germain after an operation on a broken foot bone in March.

An AFP photographer at the scene took shots of Neymar seemingly at ease as he strolled to an awaiting van wearing sports shoes, no sign of a foot brace and not using crutches.

Neymar, who arrived by private jet at an airport outside Paris, is continuing his recovery following the operation and his focus is firmly set on being fit to lead Brazil's World Cup challenge in Russia this summer.

Neymar's injury sent shockwaves through Brazil after the iconic forward had also been injured in their home World Cup in 2014, with the team losing 7-1 in the semi-finals to Germany in a landmark humiliation in his absence.

The 26-year-old forward -- whose 222 million-euro ($263 million) transfer from Barcelona to PSG last year made him the most expensive player in history -- broke a bone in his right foot while playing for the French club on February 25 and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil on March 3.

According to French sports paper L'Equipe, he has been walking without crutches for two weeks but he said last week that he would not play again before undergoing a final medical on May 17, two days ahead of PSG's last match of the season.

PSG coach Unai Emery admitted Thursday he had not spoken to Neymar for "some weeks", as the striker stayed at his coastal mansion in Rio.

"I'm not sure when he's coming, I've heard he is coming though," Emery said.

"He needs to be left alone to work with the physios, but we also want him to be with us for the last match."

Neymar has scored 28 goals in all competitions for the French side this season since leaving Barcelona.

PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League as Neymar missed the second leg, but have regained the French league title, won the League Cup and face third-division Les Herbiers in the French Cup final on Tuesday.

The surgeon who operated on Neymar's foot told Brazilian daily Folha de Sao Paulo on Friday the objective is "that he is 100 percent fit for the start of World Cup training", which is scheduled for May 21 at Teresopolis near Rio.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Charity Game: Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash Charity Game Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash
New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed
Football: Reaction to Gerrard being named Rangers manager Football Reaction to Gerrard being named Rangers manager
Football: Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Rangers boss Football Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Rangers boss
Football: Barca desperate to maintain unbeaten La Liga record - Digne Football Barca desperate to maintain unbeaten La Liga record - Digne
Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
3 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
8 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew voted Swansea Player...bullet
10 BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venturebullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

A statue of former England captain Bobby Moore outside Wembley Stadium
Football MPs to quiz FA over proposed Wembley sale
GFA Presidential Election George Afriyie will be humiliated if he contest Nyantakyi- Kwaku Bonsam
Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez asked to leave the club in January
Football Mahrez says he has withdrawn transfer request
Sven Ulreich sat disconsolately on the pitch after his mistake led to Real Madrid securing a 4-3 aggregate victory in the Champions League semi-final
Football Ulreich won't let Madrid mistake ruin 'best' season