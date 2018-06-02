Home > Sports > Football >

Brazil's Neymar to return from injury against Croatia


Football Brazil's Neymar to return from injury against Croatia

Neymar will make his first appearance for over three months on Sunday as Brazil boss Tite confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain striker will play in the second half of his country's friendly against Croatia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar's return from injury is a welcome sight for Brazil ahead of the World Cup play

Neymar's return from injury is a welcome sight for Brazil ahead of the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar will make his first appearance for over three months on Sunday as Brazil boss Tite confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain striker will play in the second half of his country's friendly against Croatia.

Neymar suffered a fractured foot while playing for PSG against Marseille in Ligue 1 on February 25.

The 26-year-old had surgery in Brazil amid fears he wouldn't be fit for the World Cup.

But Neymar recovered well enough to be included in the Selecao squad for the tournament, which gets underway in Russia on June 14.

Facing a race to be fit for Brazil's World Cup opener against Switzerland on June 17, Neymar will get a chance to use Sunday's clash at Anfield to show he is ready to lead the five-time world champions in Russia.

"Neymar? He'll start on the bench because he's still recovering, and will come on at half-time because we're preparing as a team," Tite told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

"I don't know yet who'll come off for him, he has to be our star player but the others have to shine as well."

Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for PSG in an impressive first season in France following his blockbuster move from Barcelona.

Brazil face Austria in their final pre-World Cup friendly on June 10 before taking on Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E in Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Troubled Sterling booked for diving as England down Nigeria Football Troubled Sterling booked for diving as England down Nigeria
Football: Germany 'keeper Neuer makes first start for eight months Football Germany 'keeper Neuer makes first start for eight months
English Premier League: Ghanaian celebrity barber gives Manchester United stars some treatment English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives Manchester United stars some treatment
Black Stars Captain: Kayserispor to review Asamoah Gyan contract Black Stars Captain Kayserispor to review Asamoah Gyan contract
Football: World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV Football World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV
Football: Morocco into 2026 World Cup vote despite stadium, infrastructure fears Football Morocco into 2026 World Cup vote despite stadium, infrastructure fears

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
4 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coachbullet
5 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
6 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet
7 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
8 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match...bullet
9 Zylofon Cash Premier League League table after match day 14bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Zylofon Premier League Fixtures and officials for match day 15
Neymar hasn't played since breaking a bone in his foot on February 25
Football Neymar fitness in the spotlight as Brazil face Croatia
Dembele scored and also hit the bar as France displayed their wealth of attacking talent against Italy
Football Dembele gem caps France win over Italy
Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos addresses journalists during Real Madrid's Media Open Day ahead of their UEFA Champions league final footbal match against Liverpool FC, in Madrid on May 22, 2018
Football Sergio Ramos releases World Cup anthem for Spain